KITTANNING – Racing boats will once again make their way to the Allegheny River for the third annual Kittanning Boat Races/Riverbration set to take place Aug. 17-19 at Kittanning Riverfront Park.
The three-day event is organized and operated by the Alle Kiski Strong Chamber (AKSC), along with Kittanning Hose Co. No. 1, the American Power Boat Association (APBA) and 3 Rivers Outboard Racing Association.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 896 Aerie, of Kittanning sponsors the weekend’s wide assortment of activities both on land and water, beginning Friday with training sessions for all ages on various crafts to be used during the races.
AKSC executive director Lynda Pozzuto said the training sessions are a great way for the general public to get a feel for what the racers will be doing.
Also on Friday, a “Touch A Truck” free event will be held at from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitors at the park during this time will have the opportunity to touch, climb aboard and explore vehicles such as fire and rescue trucks, police vehicles and construction vehicles.
On Saturday, the APBA-sanctioned boat races kick-off at 10 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m. Competitions will include approximately 100 racers from across the country, and include a new class of race involving a new higher-power boat.
Staff of the Richard G. Snyder YMCA campus of Kittanning will be conducting water safety classes for children beginning at 1 p.m.
In addition, a free foam party for children will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., featuring musical entertainment provided by Club RadioActive, DJ Alekat and a live performance by Madeline Struhar.
Saturday’s activities will wrap up with concerts put on by the Shed from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by Rustic Revelation from 7 to 10 p.m. at the park’s John P. Murtha Amphitheater.
On Sunday, the third annual Armstrong County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Kruise-Aid car cruise will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along South Water Street.
Registration for the car cruise will begin at 9 a.m., and participants are asked to contribute a $5 donation to the fund. Dash plaques will be distributed to the first 100 registrants.
Food vendors will be on hand, and a 50/50 raffle will take place at 5 p.m.
For more information on the cruise, call (724) 548-3265.
Boat races will also continue on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Additionally, breakfast will be offered by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 896 from 7 to 11 a.m. at 212 Water Street in Kittanning.
The cost for breakfast is $8 per person.
For more information on the Kittanning Boat Races/Riverbration, call Pozzuto at the chamber at (724) 224-3400, or email lynda@akstrong.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.