Thank goodness that it is finally starting to cool off a little bit. The Halloween decorations on store shelves make more sense when the thermometer doesn’t read 89 degrees.
Even if we don’t agree on a lot of things right now, I’m pretty sure we regard 2020 as a very strange year. Right now, I’m looking at the sky and the apparent light cloud cover is really smoke from the devastating wildfires on the West Coast.
Of course we have COVID-19. There has been no further word about those murder hornets that were in the news a few months ago. The otter living near a volcanic lake and biting people seems to have moved to Timbuktu.
The thing is, this is all perfectly normal.
A couple years ago, I wrote a column about normality bias. We get used to things being a certain way and assume that they will remain that way forever. If you have ever had a vehicle die in the middle of a highway when you’re 200 miles from home, you know that normality is a fraud.
Airliners flying into skyscrapers is not an everyday event, either.
That’s why September is perfect as National Preparedness Month. By observing it, you and your family will be in better shape when dealing with the coming winter weather. Fortunately, the long-range forecasts I’ve seen recently seem to indicate a rather mild season.
Just the same, power outages still happen occasionally. A bad traffic pile-up can close roadways. And we all remember the complications caused by floods.
You have to look on the bright side of life. If there is one thing that the coronavirus has done, it has reminded people that the impossible is all too possible.
I’m still shaking my head over those bread shortages in the spring. Meat is an issue at present. Even some types of camping stoves are in short supply.
But you know, we seem to muddle by just fine. We might have to do that for another year or so. Now is a good time to prepare to the best of our ability for whatever lies ahead.
I think we need to lay in a supply of something else, too, something nearly forbidden and forgotten in these interesting times. You won’t find this in mainstream media very often, but you will find it on certain YouTube videos.
This black market item is kindness. Yep, kindness, that old-fashion quality of simply being good to other people just because.
Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, talks about it frequently on his weekly podcast. Chris Martenson, a conservative economist, has been calling for it. Anthony Fauci, familiar to nearly everyone because of COVID-19, even said that he doesn’t know how to explain why we should care about other people.
The thing is, all the rioting, threatening, fist fights over wearing masks and yelling we see everywhere in 2020 is nothing unusual. This is the way that people really are.
Think about that for a minute.
How do you prepare for people just being themselves? I think this may be why humankind invented civilization in the first place. It’s supposed to keep us from killing our neighbors in one way or another.
I only hear about things in the wider local world because I’ve been self-isolating for the past several months. If you think that people are nuts at Walmart or, heaven forbid, at church, you should see what happens online where folks can hide behind their keyboards.
Many of us have been banning argumentative types from appearing on our screens. Unfortunately, this includes long-time friends. Once the dust has settled and people have regained their sanity, we can try again.
In this mess of a year, that is something to keep in mind. We are all going to have to deal with one another face to face again. From where I sit this morning, there are people that I’ll never do business with again because I’ve seen who they really are.
I wonder what our communities are going to look like once we achieve something resembling normal again. I mean, people have long memories. Some present-day grudges have their roots in hundred-year-old disagreements.
When in doubt, let’s try falling back on simple kindness as our default position. It’s a disaster preparedness item that is free and should never be in short supply.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]