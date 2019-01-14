There are any number of germs making area people sick right now, some of them pretty awful. Call somebody on the phone and there’s a good chance you will be greeted with a croak or a honk.
Until last week, I managed to dodge the worse sort. My luck ran out, and now I’m dealing with a sinus infection and a clogged-up ear. A 10-day course of amoxicillin is working its elfin magic this morning and I can sit in front of my computer without fear of falling out of my chair.
I really needed an antibiotic this time because I have some kind of strep infection. If this had been caused by a flu virus, no antibiotic on the face of the earth would have cured it.
People expect their health care practitioners to give them a prescription for something during an office visit. They walk away with antibiotics when they aren’t really needed. It’s a bad idea to take these miracle drugs when you don’t need them.
I always think about what a difference these modern drugs would have made in the lives of our forefathers a century ago. A young boy may not have lost his leg to an infection. A little girl may have survived scarlet fever and lived to become a wife and mother.
My late grandfather, Darl Kerr, was that young boy. At the age of 13, he bruised his leg badly and developed cellulitis that spread to the bone. The resulting osteomyelitis could have been treated by a few drugs available at the time, but antibiotics were still at least 20 years in the future.
One of those drugs was an arsenic compound that was used in treating sexually transmitted diseases but could be used to fight other infections. Unfortunately, it was in short supply, as were doctors.
This all happened in 1919, and medical personnel were still scattered across military hospitals in Europe and the US. This was a group hit particularly hard by the 1918 influenza epidemic, cutting their numbers even more.
Grandpa told us that he had to go to a hospital in Pittsburgh, and lay there from June to October while nurses did their best to treat his leg. Finally, an older doctor paid him a visit, examined his leg and gave him the bad news.
It was far too late for even the dodgy arsenic-based drug. An above-the-knee amputation was in order.
Grandpa wrote his father a letter that would have arrived in New Bethlehem on the mail train in a day or two. My great-grandfather caught a Pittsburgh-bound passenger train to be with him during the ordeal.
This was a tragedy with a silver lining. A future as a coal miner was closed to him, but a career as a schoolteacher and insurance agent opened the world to him.
The outcome for my great-great-aunt wasn’t so fortunate. She was the two-year-old girl who would have been my Grandma McGregor’s aunt.
Rosa, her mother and her big brother Harry lived on the family farm between Distant and Beautiful Lookout in 1903. The details are sketchy, but it’s likely that she developed a strep throat that turned into scarlet fever.
Little Rosa succumbed to the type of simple strep infection that was a major killer of small children before antibiotics were developed. If she had been given the type of antibiotic I swallowed this morning, there’s a good chance she would have made it to adulthood and added to the family saga.
Even in the early ‘60s, scarlet fever and rheumatic fever still struck our parents and teachers with fear. Antibiotics were widely available, but the older folks remembered a time when there were no miracle drugs and few vaccines. You would even hear of a quarantined house from time to time in those days because people just didn’t want to take chances on epidemics.
That’s only 55 or 60 years in the past, not a long time in human history. We tend to forget just how bad the good old days could be.
As that 13-year-old boy turned teacher always said, “These are the good old days.”
I plan to enjoy a few more of them myself, thanks to cheap available amoxicillin. Let’s treat antibiotics with due respect and save them for those times when they do the most good.
One way we can do this is by buying our meat and poultry from local farmers who are less prone to feed antibiotic-laced feed to their critters. Those distant big agribusinesses claim that feeding antibiotics to meat animals promotes faster and bigger growth. Nobody can explain just how that works.
Meanwhile, those drugs end up on our plates and in our bodies. There is research suggesting that this process is largely responsible for the rise of antibiotic-resistant germs that are nearly impossible to treat.
That’s just one more reason to shop and eat locally when you can. You might help save a family business and you might help save a family member’s life.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
