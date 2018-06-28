EAST PITTSBURGH (AP) — Relatives of Antwon Rose II drew cautious optimism from the homicide charge brought Wednesday against East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld, according to their legal team.
But the filing marks only an initial step for the family, which is “holding out for a conviction and proper sentencing,” attorney S. Lee Merritt said.
“This is a very, very difficult thing not only to come by in Allegheny County but in the United States,” Mr. Merritt said in the county courthouse, Downtown, several hours after Officer Rosfeld’s arraignment before District Judge Regis C. Welsh Jr.
Mr. Merritt and another family lawyer, Fred Rabner, appeared with four relatives — including parents Michelle Kenney and Antwon Rose Sr. — shortly after they met with county District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. to review the case.
The lawyers spoke for the family, signaling that their session had been productive. Mr. Rabner said the family — and its counsel — will discuss whether to pursue another different government agency, such as the state Office of Attorney General, to handle Officer Rosfeld’s prosecution.
For now, they’re confident the DA’s staff is “earnestly trying to investigate this,” Mr. Rabner said.
“They’re very dedicated investigators. From what they’ve been able to produce so far, they’re taking on this case aggressively. That is reassuring,” Mr. Merritt said. “But we want to do what’s in the best interest of justice for Antwon Rose.”
Antwon, 17, of Rankin, died June 19 after Officer Rosfeld shot him when he fled a traffic stop. Antwon had been riding in a vehicle that matched a description from an earlier drive-by shooting in North Braddock, according to county police.
Investigators for Mr. Zappala have since confirmed that Antwon was “in no way involved in the North Braddock shooting,” Mr. Merritt said, adding that Antwon would not have been charged. He called that “vindicating” in light of persistent television reports that suggested that Antwon himself had opened fire.
“The mudslinging on Antwon was always wholly inappropriate,” Mr. Merritt said. “ ... That false information was somehow able to drown out the scores of [people] who actually knew Antwon, who said that they didn’t believe he was capable of that kind of behavior.”
Both WPXI-TV and KDKA-TV, a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette news partner, broadcast reports last week claiming that video appeared to show Antwon firing a gun in the North Braddock incident. The stations cited unnamed sources. County police rejected the description at the time and the county issued a statement calling the claims “false.”
Zappala spokesman Mike Manko said Wednesday that he had tried to correct the bad information, but found the media’s responses “deeply offensive and bitterly disappointing.”
In a transcript prepared for broadcast Wednesday night, WPXI said it “did not intentionally report false information.” The station did not apologize but pledged to report “in a way that is responsible and serves the best interest of the community.”
On KDKA’s 6 p.m. broadcast Wednesday, anchor Stacy Smith said his station regretted its error. He said sources had “proved to be incorrect.”
Earlier, Mr. Merritt also expressed disappointment in District Judge Welsh, who allowed Officer Rosfeld’s release without any bail payment. A subsequent order signed by county Judge Jeffrey Manning put the officer under electronic home monitoring pending trial.
Mr. Rabner said he expects Officer Rosfeld’s history to reveal “a pattern of egregious behavior.” District Judge Welsh could not be reached immediately for comment.
“When you have [a first-degree homicide charge], to have no bail, to put up no property, to offer no cash is very, very unique, and it shows a system that is bent in favor of law enforcement,” Mr. Merritt said. “It’s a tragedy to this family. It’s an affront to justice in this community.”
