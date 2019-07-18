I am absolutely astounded by the AP “story” appearing on the back page of the Sports Section of Wednesday’s paper.
I respectfully request that the Courier Express put this type of a political opinion piece on the editorial page, instead of presenting it as an actual news article.
It’s titled “Analysis : ‘Go back’ captures core of Trump political agenda.”
Any human being with even the slightest bit of impartiality can see that this as a political hit job and definitely not a news article. Even the title gives it away “Analysis?” Whose analysis? What qualifies the unnamed writer of this piece to make this analysis?
I don’t think that I’m the only reader of this newspaper to totally disagree with this analysis. Am I wrong in expecting to see the name of the author of an opinion piece?
I truly believe that an article like this belongs in a supermarket tabloid rather than in a respectable newspaper like the CE. The Associated Press is more disappointing day by day.
— Bob Mortland, Reynoldsville