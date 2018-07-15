Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.