More conservative court may weaken, not kill abortion rights
WASHINGTON (AP) — Is Roe v. Wade really in peril? The worst fears — and highest hopes — excited by the prospect of a new Supreme Court justice may well be overblown.
Democrats and liberal interest groups, gearing up for President Donald Trump’s choice for the seat opened up by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, are treating the moment as one of utmost danger for abortion rights in the United States.
More quietly, abortion opponents are confident the next justice will be a vote to uphold additional restrictions on abortion, if not to actually jettison the landmark Roe decision.
Just one member of the current court, Clarence Thomas, is on record in support of overturning the 45-year-old high court ruling. And justices often are cautious about blowing up precedents. Still, a more conservative court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights by upholding state restrictions that Kennedy and the four liberal justices would have been likely to strike down.
The issue is at the forefront of the emerging nomination fight because the nine-member court has been so closely divided on abortion, and Kennedy has been a crucial fifth vote.
House Republicans grill FBI, Justice leaders on Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans accused top federal law enforcement officials Thursday of withholding important documents from them and demanded details about surveillance tactics during the Russia investigation in a contentious congressional hearing that capped days of mounting partisan complaints.
Underscoring their frustration, Republicans briefly put the hearing on hold so they could approve a resolution on the House floor demanding that the Justice Department turn over thousands of documents by next week.
The House Judiciary Committee hearing marked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s first appearance before Congress since an internal DOJ report criticizing the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation revealed new disparaging text messages among FBI officials about Donald Trump during the 2016 election. FBI Director Christopher Wray also appeared before Congress on Thursday.
Republicans on the panel seized on the watchdog report to allege bias by the FBI and to discredit an investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign that is now led by special counsel Robert Mueller. They suggested that the Justice Department had conspired against Trump by refusing to produce documents they believe would show improper FBI conduct.
Trump-Putin meeting to follow July NATO gathering
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin firmed up plans Thursday to meet in Helsinki next month for a closely watching sit-down that will play out just days after what is likely to be a tense meeting between Trump and some of the United States’ closest allies.
Trump and Putin will meet July 16 against the backdrop of an ongoing special counsel probe into possible ties between the president’s campaign and Russian officials. The investigation into Russian election meddling has raised tensions between Moscow and Washington at a time when Trump has repeatedly said he wants to build a strong personal relationship with Putin.
“We’re looking forward to it. If we could all get along, it would be great. The world has to start getting along,” Trump said during a visit to Wisconsin on Thursday.
The day before, he said they would discuss Syria, Ukraine and “many other subjects.”
The summit location and date were announced in synchronized statements from Moscow and Washington, with the White House saying the two presidents will “discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues.”
Trump’s relationship with Putin has long been the source of intrigue, both at home and in world capitals. He has repeatedly praised his authoritarian peer while straining ties with many of the United States’ closest allies.
———
Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing
NEW YORK (AP) — Waiting is so yesterday.
Shoppers increasingly want their orders to arrive at their doorsteps as soon as they click a button, whether it’s a hot meal, groceries or a sofa. In response, retailers are betting big on delivery services to drop off packages faster.
In the latest development, online leader Amazon, which played a crucial role in raising shoppers’ expectations for near-instant gratification in recent years, announced plans Thursday to assemble its own fleet of delivery vans that would be operated by independent contractors.
Other companies are also thinking of radical new initiatives to get their products into customers’ hands more easily, helping to transform shopping as we know it.
Here’s a look at the shifting environment for deliveries:
———
Robot with artificial intelligence about to invade space
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A robot with true artificial intelligence is about to invade space.
The large, round, plastic robot head is part of SpaceX’s latest supply delivery to the International Space Station.
Friday’s pre-dawn liftoff also includes two sets of genetically identical female mice, 20 mousestronauts that will pick up where NASA’s identical twin brother astronauts left off a few years ago. Super-caffeinated coffee is also flying up for the space station’s java-craving crew.
As intriguing as identical space siblings and turbo-charged space coffee may be, it’s the German robot — named Cimon, pronounced Simon, after a genius doctor in science fiction’s “Captain Future” — that’s stealing the show.
Don’t worry about AI running amok on the space station. Cimon’s human handlers promise the first AI space bot will behave. No mutinous takeovers like HAL from the 1968 film classic “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
———
California bows to beverage industry, blocks soda taxes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new push by the beverage industry is slowing the expansion of soda taxes in California and elsewhere.
California cities pioneered soda taxes as a way to combat obesity, diabetes and heart disease, but the Legislature and Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday bowed to pressure from beverage companies and reluctantly banned local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.
It follows similar bans recently passed in Arizona and Michigan. Voters in Oregon will decide on a statewide ban in November. The American Beverage Association, which represents Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and others, has backed the moves after several cities passed taxes on sugary drinks in recent years.
California’s ban is part of a last-minute maneuver to block a beverage industry-backed ballot measure that would make it much harder for cities and counties to raise taxes of any kind. The ABA said in a statement the legislation is about keeping groceries, including drinks, affordable.
Lawmakers approved the proposal despite deep reluctance.
———
Spotlight turns to GOP women in Supreme Court fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — A spotlight quickly focused on two Republican senators Thursday in the fight to come over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination — Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, whose support for abortion access will reverberate throughout the debate.
Every vote matters in the narrowly divided chamber, and the two women are already facing enormous pressure. Activist groups, particularly those aligned with Democrats, want them to rule out voting for a conservative nominee who might make precedent-shattering court decisions on abortion, gay marriage and other social issues.
Murkowski, of Alaska, made no such promise. But she vowed a careful vetting of President Donald Trump’s pick, saying she has “extremely high” standards for the court and the person who will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.
“There is no doubt that the president’s nominee to succeed Justice Kennedy can expect exacting scrutiny from the Senate and that is the standard I will apply in evaluating the nominee,” she said.
Collins, meanwhile, declared that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that codified abortion rights is “settled law.”
