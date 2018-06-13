Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 176 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN UNION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BEDFORD, BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG, CLEARFIELD, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LAPORTE, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SOMERSET, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WAYNESBORO, AND WILLIAMSPORT.