Trump sought ‘the best’ in hunt for Supreme Court nominee
WASHINGTON (AP) — In calls from the Oval Office, from Air Force One, and from his New Jersey golf club, President Donald Trump returned over and over to the same question as he mulled his next Supreme Court nomination: “Who’s the best here?”
His final answer was hardly a surprise: Trump landed on the person who had long been his leading contender — DC-based federal appeals judge Brett Kavanaugh, an established Republican favorite. Still, the days leading up to the grand reveal on Monday night were filled with frenzied deliberations, last-minute lobbying efforts and an aggressive attempt to ensure secrecy, according to nine people with knowledge of the process who requested anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
With characteristic flair, Trump sought to keep the guessing game going about his choice, tweeting hours before the ceremony: “I have long heard that the most important decision a U.S. President can make is the selection of a Supreme Court Justice –Will be announced tonight at 9:00 P.M.”
Trump began hunting for a new justice nearly two weeks earlier, when 81-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy came to visit him in the White House to share his retirement plans. But the process really started more than two years ago when, as a candidate, Trump released a list of potential court picks vetted by conservative groups in a calculated bid to win over skeptical GOP primary voters.
It was that list Trump drew from when he selected Justice Neil Gorsuch last year, and he wanted to replicate that playbook.
Trump lands in Europe, says Putin ‘easiest’ of his meetings
BRUSSELS (AP) — With Europe’s wary eyes upon him, President Donald Trump launched a weeklong trip there on Tuesday with harsh criticism for NATO allies and predicted the “easiest” leg of his journey would be his scheduled sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As he departed the White House for a four-nation European tour, Trump did little to reassure allies fretting over the risk of damage he could do to the 69-year-old trans-Atlantic mutual defense pact and his potential embrace of Putin during a summit in Helsinki.
Trump said Tuesday he “can’t say right now” if Putin is a friend or foe, but called him a “competitor.” The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to boost Trump’s candidacy, and warns of further attempts at interference both in the 2018 midterms and in European elections.
Trump arrived in Brussels on the eve of the NATO summit after repeated attacks on the pact. He told reporters in Washington before leaving that “Frankly it helps them a lot more than it helps us” and then later tweeted from Air Force One that he may demand reimbursements from the European member nations.
Trump has been pressing NATO countries to fulfill their goal of spending that 2 percent of their gross domestic products on defense by 2024. During his presidential campaign, he suggested he might only come to the defense of NATO nations that fulfilled their obligation. And a year ago, during his first visit to its Belgium headquarters, Trump initially declined to explicitly support the organization’s defense agreement.
———
China lets Nobel widow go to Berlin after long house arrest
BERLIN (AP) — In the fall of 2010, Liu Xia traveled to a prison in northeast China to tell her husband, the dissident intellectual Liu Xiaobo, that he had just been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. That was the last time she left home as a free woman.
Until this week.
China on Tuesday allowed Liu Xia to fly to Berlin, ending an eight-year house arrest that drew international criticism and made the soft-spoken, chain-smoking 57-year-old poet with a shaven head a tragic icon known around the world.
As Liu Xia came off a plane Tuesday in Helsinki, Finland to transfer to a flight to Berlin, she spread her arms and grinned widely at a waiting photographer. Her plane from Helsinki landed in the German capital a few hours later and she was seen getting into a car at Berlin’s Tegel airport.
The release of Liu Xia, who was never charged with a crime, results from years of campaigning by Western governments and activists and comes just days before the one-year anniversary Friday of Liu Xiaobo’s death. Liu’s 11-year prison sentence and his wife’s subsequent detention in her home had become glaring symbols of the authoritarian government’s determination to prevent the couple from becoming an inspiration to other Chinese.
———
Will Barr’s racist tweet doom ‘Roseanne’ Emmy chances?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If “Roseanne” has a shot at Emmy honors, it’s because television academy voters are willing to overlook Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet that ended the revival after one triumphant season.
Barr, the sitcom and its cast are vying for Emmy nominations to be announced Thursday morning. They were submitted for consideration before the show was axed and no one — including its lightning-rod star — asked to be withdrawn.
The comedian could have “ducked and hidden” because of her online insult targeting former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that prompted ABC to cancel the series despite its high ratings, said Tom O’Neil, author of “The Emmys.”
Barr and others who worked on the show are hoping that attention will be focused on what they achieved and not the controversy, said O’Neil, editor of the Gold Derby awards handicapping website.
The “Roseanne” revival threw a political twist into the mix: Barr’s support for President Donald Trump was mirrored by her character, Roseanne Conner, who gleefully clashed with her liberal sister. Viewers liked the approach, making it the most-watched series last season with an average audience of 18.7 million tuning in on Tuesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.