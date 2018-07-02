Thai rescuers find missing boys and coach alive in cave
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late Monday, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search that drew international help and captivated the nation.
Video released early Tuesday by the Thai navy showed the boys in their soccer uniforms sitting on a dry area inside the cave above the water as a spotlight, apparently from a rescuer, illuminated their faces.
Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said the 13 were in the process of being rescued, but he cautioned that they were not out of danger yet.
“We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over,” he said in comments broadcast nationwide, referring to the complicated process of extricating them.
Family members of the missing hugged each other as they cheered the news.
Russian charged with Trump’s ex-campaign chief is key figure
WASHINGTON (AP) — During the special counsel’s Russia investigation, Konstantin Kilimnik has been described as a fixer, translator or office manager to President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
But Kilimnik, an elusive figure now indicted alongside Manafort on witness tampering charges, was far more involved in formulating pro-Russia political strategy with Manafort than previously known, according to internal memos and other business records obtained by the AP.
The records include a rare 2006 photograph of Kilimnik, a Ukrainian native, in an office setting with Manafort and other key players in Manafort’s consulting firm at the time. Some of the documents were later independently obtained by U.S. government investigators.
More than a decade before Russia was accused of surreptitiously trying to tilt the presidential election toward Trump, Manafort and Kilimnik pondered the risks to Russia if the country did not hone its efforts to influence global politics, the records show.
“The West is just a little more skillful at playing the modern game, where perception by the world public opinion and the spin is more important than what is actually going on,” Kilimnik wrote to Manafort in a December 2004 memo analyzing Russia’s bungled efforts to manipulate political events in former Soviet states. “Russia is ultimately going to lose if they do not learn how to play this game.”
Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein was charged Monday with a sex crime against a third woman, as New York prosecutors continue building cases against the former Hollywood studio boss whose downfall ushered in the #MeToo movement.
Manhattan’s district attorney announced the charges in an updated indictment, saying Weinstein performed a forcible sex act on the woman in 2006.
“A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s penal law,” District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement. “Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice.”
Vance said Weinstein was charged with another count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault. The latter carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Weinstein is scheduled for arraignment on the new charges July 9. A lawyer for Weinstein said the 66-year-old former movie mogul will plead not guilty.
Trump’s ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot
NEW YORK (AP) — After once boasting he would “take a bullet” for Donald Trump, the president’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen fired a possible warning shot toward the White House, saying he now puts “family and country first.”
In his first interview since federal agents raided his home and hotel room three months ago as part of an investigation into his business dealings, Cohen made clear that protecting Trump is not his priority.
“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in an off-camera interview that was reported on Monday’s “Good Morning America.” ‘’I put family and country first.”
Cohen, who hasn’t been charged, wouldn’t say if he would cooperate with prosecutors in the probe. But he also did nothing to dampen such speculation, taking issue with some of Trump’s criticisms of the special counsel’s Russia investigation and even going out of his way to praise the FBI.
“I don’t agree with those who demonize or vilify the FBI,” Cohen was quoted as saying. The raid, he added, “was obviously upsetting to me and my family. Nonetheless, the agents were respectful, courteous and professional.”
Mexico’s victor pledges to ‘reach understanding’ with Trump
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fresh off a landslide victory, Mexico’s newly elected leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged Monday to “reach an understanding” with Donald Trump amid uncertain times for two countries that must seek consensus on everything from contentious trade talks to cooperation on security and migration.
During a half-hour telephone conversation, Trump said the two leaders discussed topics including border security, trade and the North American Free Trade Agreement, adding that “I think the relationship will be a very good one.”
In an interview with the Televisa news network, Lopez Obrador did not provide specifics on what an “understanding” with the Trump administration might look like, except to emphasize the need for mutual respect and cooperation between the two neighbors.
“We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States. We have a border of more than 3,000 kilometers, more than 12 million Mexicans live in the United States. It is our main economic-commercial partner,” he said.
“We are not going to fight. We are always going to seek for there to be an agreement. ... We are going to extend our frank hand to seek a relation of friendship, I repeat, of cooperation with the United States.”
Trump interviews 4 for Supreme Court, 2-3 more to go
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump interviewed four prospective Supreme Court justices Monday and planned to speak with a few more, as he powered forward with a speedy selection process to fill the fresh vacancy.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had met with “four potential justices of our great Supreme Court. They are outstanding people and they are really incredible people in so many different ways, academically and in every other way.”
Trump added that he would meet with “two or three more” in advance of an announcement July 9 on a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. He consulted with advisers during a weekend at his Bedminster golf club, and the White House has mobilized a team to manage the nomination and confirmation process.
Meanwhile, the Senate’s top Democrat tried Monday to rally public opposition to any Supreme Court pick who’d oppose abortion rights, issuing a striking campaign season call for voters to prevent such a nominee by putting “pressure on the Senate.”
With Trump saying he’ll pick from a list of 25 potential nominees he’s compiled with guidance from conservatives, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said any of them would be “virtually certain” to favor overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that affirmed women’s right to abortion. They would also be “very likely” to back weakening President Barack Obama’s 2010 law that expanded health care coverage to millions of Americans, he said.
Things to know about abortion and the Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights is emerging as a litmus test for the next Supreme Court nominee, with Democrats and at least one moderate Republican declaring they wouldn’t support a nominee who opposes the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established a woman’s right to abortion.
But there’s less here than meets the eye. Here’s why:
SPIN FROM THE LEFT
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared Monday that abortion rights are hanging in the balance. In an op-ed in The New York Times, Schumer said “the next nominee will obfuscate and hide behind the shopworn judicial dodge, ‘I will follow settled law.’”
But law “is only settled until a majority of the Supreme Court decides it is not,” he noted.
3-year-old who was stabbed at her own birthday party dies
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her own birthday party died Monday, two days after a man invaded the celebration and attacked nine people with a knife, authorities said.
Timmy Kinner is accused of stabbing a group of children and the adults who tried to protect them at the party at an apartment complex that is home to many refugee families.
Word of the child’s death came at Kinner’s first court appearance, where Ada County Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock told him that he was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the Saturday night attack.
Comstock told Kinner he was “an extreme danger to the community” and ordered him held without bond.
Kinner is American, and the victims are members of refugee families from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia. Boise Police Chief William Bones said the evidence does not suggest the attack was a hate crime.
Judges thrust into debate over Trump’s immigration policies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Inside a small courtroom, a half-dozen immigrant teens and their families sat anxiously on wooden benches awaiting their immigration court hearing.
An attorney for a nonprofit gave a quick overview in Spanish of U.S. immigration law and what they needed to do: Speak loudly. Ask for clarification if you don’t understand something. Be honest with the judge about what drove you to travel to the United States.
Moments later, Judge Lori Bass peered at the crowd through red-rimmed eyeglasses and in a gentle voice asked the children their names, ages and if they were attending school, which many answered with a resounding “yes” in English. She then turned her attention to the moms, dads and uncles sitting beside them.
“The purpose of these proceedings is to see whether the children can stay in the United States or whether they have to leave the United States,” she said. “This is extremely important, and you really need to understand everything.”
The same scene that played out in a Los Angeles courtroom is encountered each year by thousands of Central American children who travel through Mexico and get caught trying to cross the U.S. border. In most cases, they are sent to live with relatives already in the United States. But the U.S. government still tries to deport them, and many of their fates are decided by the country’s 335 immigration judges.
Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
CHICAGO (AP) — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may boost chances for a longer life, even for those who down at least eight cups daily.
In a study of nearly half-a-million British adults, coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of death over 10 years than abstainers.
The apparent longevity boost was seen with instant, ground and decaffeinated, results that echo U.S. research. It’s the first large study to suggest a benefit even in people with genetic glitches affecting how their bodies use caffeine.
Overall, coffee drinkers were about 10 percent to 15 percent less likely to die than abstainers during a decade of follow-up. Differences by amount of coffee consumed and genetic variations were minimal.
The results don’t prove your coffee pot is a fountain of youth nor are they a reason for abstainers to start drinking coffee, said Alice Lichtenstein, a Tufts University nutrition expert who was not involved in the research. But she said the results reinforce previous research and add additional reassurance for coffee drinkers.
