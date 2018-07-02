Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning followed by isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.