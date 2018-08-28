Why Canada’s exclusion from U.S.-Mexico deal raises obstacle
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s drive to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement has taken an unexpected turn — one that complicates his effort to replace that deal with one more favorable to American workers.
Canada, America’s longtime ally and No. 2 trading partner, was left out of a proposed deal Trump just reached with Mexico and is scrambling to keep its place in the regional free-trade bloc — and fend off the threat of U.S. taxes on its vehicles.
By contrast, Mexico, long the target of Trump’s ire, has cut a preliminary deal with the United States to replace NAFTA with a pact that’s meant, among other things, to shift more manufacturing into the United States.
In announcing the deal Monday, Trump said he wanted to call it the “United States-Mexico Trade Agreement,” pointedly omitting Canada.
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland hurried to Washington on Tuesday to try to repair the damage. But she doesn’t have much time.
Trump accuses Google of biased searches, warns ‘be careful’
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Google and other U.S. tech companies of rigging search results about him “so that almost all stories & news is BAD.” He offered no evidence of bias, but a top adviser said the White House is “taking a look” at whether Google should face federal regulation.
Google pushed back sharply, saying Trump’s claim simply wasn’t so: “We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”
The president’s tweets echoed his familiar attacks on the news media — and a conservative talking point that California-based tech companies run by CEOs with liberal leanings don’t give equal weight to opposing political viewpoints. They also revealed anew his deep-seated frustration he doesn’t get the credit he believes he deserves.
The president, who has said he runs on little sleep, jumped onto Twitter before dawn Tuesday to rehash his recent complaints about alleged suppression of conservative voices and positive news about him.
He followed that up with vague threats in Oval Office comments.
McCain’s death shadows Republican primary in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Shadowed by the death of Sen. John McCain, Arizona voters are nominating candidates to replace his seat-mate in a primary contest that lays bare the fissures in a Republican Party dramatically remade by President Donald Trump.
Three Republicans vied Tuesday to replace Sen. Jeff Flake, who is retiring after his fierce criticism of Trump made his political future in the state untenable. All three, including establishment favorite Rep. Martha McSally, have embraced Trump and distanced themselves from McCain — a sign of how far the late senator’s status had fallen with conservatives who dominate Arizona’s GOP primaries.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who must name a replacement to fill McCain’s seat for the next two years, was closely watching the contest. McCain died Saturday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.
Arizona was one of three states holding elections Tuesday.
Voters participating in Florida’s primary were choosing nominees for governor, a position that will give the winner’s party an advantage in a key political battleground heading into the 2020 presidential campaign. A diverse Democratic field included candidates hoping to be the state’s first female or first black governor. Trump appeared to have tilted the Republican race toward Rep. Ron DeSantis, whom he endorsed late last year.
Trump reiterated his support for DeSantis on Twitter Monday, calling the congressman a “special person” who is “Strong on Crime, Borders and wants Low Taxes.”
———
Texan says he’s selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns said Tuesday that he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from posting the plans online.
Cody Wilson said at a news conference that he started selling the plans Tuesday morning and that he had already received nearly 400 orders. He said he’ll sell the plans for as little as a penny to anyone in the U.S. who wants them.
“Anyone who wants to get these files is going to get them,” Wilson said, noting he can only sell to U.S. customers. “They can name their own price.”
Wilson said that blueprints purchased through his company’s website could be downloaded on a thumb drive and shipped to buyers by standard mail, sent by email or sent by some other secure download transfer. Some of his first sales included purchases made with crypto currency, he said.
Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sought an injunction to stop a settlement that the State Department reached with Wilson’s Austin-based company, Defense Distributed, after the agency removed the 3D gun-making plans from a list of weapons or technical data that are not allowed to be exported. The states argued that online access to the undetectable plastic guns would pose a security risk and could be acquired by felons or terrorists.
———
Worldwide gun deaths reach 250,000 yearly; US ranks high
CHICAGO (AP) — Gun deaths worldwide total about 250,000 yearly and the United States is among just six countries that make up half of those fatalities, a study found.
The results from one of the most comprehensive analyses of firearm deaths reveal “a major public health problem for humanity,” according to an editorial published with the study Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Although recent headlines make it seem like gun killings are surging globally, the new figures tell a more nuanced story.
Researchers counted about 209,000 gun deaths in 1990 compared to 251,000 in 2016. The average rate, about 4 per 100,000 people, was mostly unchanged.
Two-thirds of the deaths in 2016 were homicides, although the U.S. is among wealthy countries where suicides by gun outnumber gun killings, the study found.
———
UN experts: Possible war crimes by all parties in Yemen
GENEVA (AP) — U.N. human rights experts said Tuesday the governments of Yemen, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia may have been responsible for war crimes since Yemen’s conflict intensified 3½ years ago, including rape, torture, arbitrary detention and use of child soldiers.
Their report — the first since being mandated to investigate by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council nearly a year ago — is increasing international pressure on the Saudis’ Western-backed coalition that already has been widely condemned for devastating airstrikes on civilians as well as combatants.
The U.N. panel also pointed to possible war crimes by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels who have been fighting the coalition that gets support from the U.S., Britain and France.
In one of the first reactions to the report, a Saudi diplomat told The Associated Press that findings were “not accurate.”
In 2015, Saudi Arabia announced it would lead a coalition of countries to against the Houthi rebels who had ousted Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
———
Shooting suspect was able to buy guns despite mental illness
BALTIMORE (AP) — The young man who opened fire at a Florida video game tournament had shown abundant signs he was struggling with a mental disorder: He was prescribed an anti-psychotic drug as an adolescent and had been hospitalized at least twice for mental illness.
Yet David Katz landed at the foggy intersection of America’s mental health and legal systems when it came to buying the two handguns that police say he carried during the attack, which killed two people and wounded 10 others during the “Madden NFL 19” competition in Jacksonville. The rampage ended when the 24-year-old Baltimore man fatally shot himself.
Experts say the gunman’s history of mental illness apparently would not have stopped him from buying guns in Maryland, where buyers cannot pass a background check if they were either involuntarily committed for any period of time or voluntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility for at least 30 consecutive days.
Court papers filed in his parent’s bitter divorce do not clearly indicate whether Katz was hospitalized voluntarily or involuntarily, and the two hospitalizations described in the documents were both shorter than 30 days.
In addition, Katz’s hospitalizations may have occurred before the Maryland General Assembly revamped the state’s firearms laws following the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech.
———
AP EXPLAINS: How Google search results work
Political leanings don’t factor into Google’s search algorithm. But the authoritativeness of page links that the algorithm spits out and the perception of thousands of human raters do.
In a tweet early Tuesday, President Donald Trump called Google’s search results “rigged,” claiming that searches of “Trump news” only showed reporting by what he called the “Fake News Media.”
Google responded, saying in a statement, “We don’t bias our results toward any political ideology.”
Here’s a look at how Google returns results when you search for things, news, and even news about Trump.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.