Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.