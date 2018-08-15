Bishops accused of brushing off sexual abuse complaints
HARRISBURG (AP) — A priest raped a 7-year-old girl while visiting her in the hospital after she had her tonsils removed. Another priest forced a 9-year-old boy into having oral sex, then rinsed out the youngster’s mouth with holy water. One boy was forced to say confession to the priest who sexually abused him.
An estimated 300 Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children — and possibly many more — since the 1940s, according to a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report released Tuesday that accused senior church officials, including the man who is now archbishop of Washington, D.C., of systematically covering up complaints.
The “real number” of victimized children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward, the grand jury said.
U.S. bishops adopted widespread reforms in 2002 when clergy abuse became a national crisis for the church, including stricter requirements for reporting accusations to law enforcement and a streamlined process for removing clerics. But the grand jury said more changes are needed.
“Despite some institutional reform, individual leaders of the church have largely escaped public accountability,” the grand jury wrote in the roughly 900-page report. “Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing; they hid it all.”
Trump yanks ex-CIA chief’s clearance, hitting vocal critic
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump abruptly revoked the security clearance of ex-CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday, an unprecedented act of retribution against a vocally critical former top U.S. official.
Trump also threatened to yank the clearances of eight former officials and a current one, mostly top intelligence and law enforcement officials from the Obama and previous administrations.
Trump denounced Brennan’s criticism and spoke anxiously of “the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior. The president described his own action as fulfilling his “constitutional responsibility to protect the nation’s classified information.”
However, Democratic congressmen said it smacked of an “enemies list” among fellow Americans and the behavior of leaders in “dictatorships, not democracies.” Brennan tweeted: “My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent.”
Trump’s action, critics and nonpartisan experts said, marked an unprecedented politicization of the federal government’s security clearance process. It also was a clear escalation in Trump’s battle with members of the U.S. intelligence community he inherited and has attempted to reorient since he took office.
After Brennan, 9 others face losing security clearances, too
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday acted on a threat and revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, citing a constitutional responsibility to protect classified information. Brennan, who served in the Obama administration, had retained his security clearance, as is custom, but had also become an increasingly sharp critic of Trump’s.
Trump says he is reviewing security clearances for nine other individuals: James Clapper, James Comey, Michael Hayden, Sally Yates, Susan Rice, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr. Some have been publicly critical of the president, while others are linked to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.
Trump calls the investigation a “witch hunt.”
‘Manafort and his lies’ at heart of case, prosecution argues
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Paul Manafort lied to keep himself flush with cash and later to maintain his luxurious lifestyle when his income dropped off, prosecutors told jurors Wednesday in closing arguments at the former Trump campaign chairman’s financial fraud trial.
The government’s case boils down to “Mr. Manafort and his lies,” prosecutor Greg Andres said.
“When you follow the trail of Mr. Manafort’s money, it is littered with lies,” Andres said as he made his final argument that the jury should find President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman guilty of 18 felony counts.
Attorneys for Manafort, who is accused of tax evasion and bank fraud, spoke next, arguing against his guilt by saying he left the particulars of his finances to other people, including his former deputy Rick Gates.
Manafort’s trial is the first to emerge from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, but it does not relate to Russian election interference or possible coordination with the Trump campaign — the main topics of Mueller’s probe.
Italy hunts for blame in bridge collapse that killed 39
GENOA, Italy (AP) — As more bodies were pulled Wednesday from a mountain of jagged concrete and twisted steel left by a highway bridge collapse that killed 39, prosecutors focused on possible design flaws and past maintenance of the heavily used span, and politicians squabbled over blame.
Motorists, meanwhile, recounted miraculous escapes and the horror of seeing others plunge over the edge.
As a second night descended on the site where part of the Morandi Bridge plunged some 150 feet, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini declined to say how many people might still be buried in the debris where about 1,000 rescue workers searched for victims.
The collapse occurred about midday Tuesday, the eve of Italy’s biggest summer holiday, when traffic was particularly busy on the 51-year-old span that links two highways — one leading to France, the other to Milan — from this northwestern port city.
Salvini declined to say how many people are still missing, and he added that trying to locate them was particularly difficult, due to the holiday.
———
Black Americans aren’t buying Omarosa’s turn against Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — For years, Omarosa Manigault Newman stood at Donald Trump’s side, making her deeply unpopular with African-Americans who see her as a sellout for aligning herself with a president who has hurled one insult after another at black people.
Her falling out with Trump and her decision to call him a racist as she sells her new book — and in turn, his calling her a “dog” — have not been enough for many African-Americans to invite her back to the family picnic.
Too little, too late, many said.
“Her tell-all mea culpa won’t win her any brownie points with most blacks,” said Earl Ofari Hutchinson, author of the book “Why Black Lives Do Matter.” ‘’Their loathing of Omarosa is virtually frozen in stone. She’s still roundly lambasted as a two-bit opportunist, a racial sellout and an ego driven hustler.”
Few in the black community immediately rushed to defend Manigault Newman after she wrote a book titled “Unhinged” about her time in the White House. It paints a damning picture of Trump, claiming without evidence that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed “The Apprentice” reality series, on which she co-starred.
———
1st transgender candidate for governor focused on the issues
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Six months ago, Christine Hallquist was leading one of Vermont’s rural electric cooperatives, her transgender status causing nary a ripple as she took part in policy debates about renewable energy and the reliability of the electric grid.
Now, after winning Vermont’s Democratic nomination to run for governor, she’s basking in the glow of her status as the nation’s first transgender political candidate to win a major party gubernatorial nomination .
She’s got a lot to learn, and a lot of money to raise. Hallquist knows that to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott, she’s going to have to explain to Vermonters how she can do a better job of developing the state’s rural economy, ensuring people have access to health care and quality education.
But she recognizes the symbolism of her candidacy and her victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
“The whole world is looking at this as a historic moment for a transgender candidate, but that’s not what Vermont looked at,” Hallquist, 62, said shortly after clinching the nomination. “Vermonters looked at, ‘What’s Christine and her team going to do for Vermont?’”
———
Turkey braces for hard times amid currency crisis, US spat
ISTANBUL (AP) — Some Turks are reacting with defiance to their plunging currency and an escalating trade and political dispute with the United States — an indication that they are ready to endure economic pain and risk further deterioration in a key, yet troubled alliance dating from the Cold War.
“We don’t like those who don’t like us,” said Rifat Tepe, an electronic goods seller in Istanbul who said he will heed a call by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop selling American electronic products.
Analysts question the effectiveness of any Turkish boycott of U.S. goods and view Turkey’s tit-for-tat taxes — imposed Wednesday on American exports, including cars, tobacco and alcohol — as mostly symbolic because they have relatively little value to a global trade giant engaged in similar disputes with China and other major economies. But the Turkish government’s framing of its problems as an epic battle for sovereignty against outside enemies, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump, resonates among core supporters, even as fears grow that further falls of the Turkish lira could threaten bankruptcies among Turkish firms carrying high foreign currency debt.
While Turks who propelled Erdogan to election victory in June recognize they could face hardship, there is little domestic criticism of a leader who presided over years of debt-fueled growth that drew warnings of a looming bust and currency crisis. Turkey is deeply divided between Erdogan’s pious Muslim base and secular Turks who once held sway over the country, but opposition voices have been mostly muted as Erdogan, who has concentrated power in a new presidential system of government, projects an image of a righteous state under siege.
“I think we should always use locally made products,” said Gurcan Ulusum, another Istanbul electronics goods shop owner. “After the spike of the U.S. dollar, prices of foreign products have increased dramatically and the consumer has no purchasing power.”
———
Republicans blast Pearl Jam poster of burning White House
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republicans on Wednesday condemned a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump.
The National Republican Senate Committee compared it to the now-infamous photo of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a fake decapitated Trump head.
The rock group’s Twitter account says the official poster from Monday’s concert in Missoula, Montana, is a collaboration between bassist Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown, an artist also known as Bobby Draws Skulls.
The “Rock2Vote” concert aimed to encourage young people to vote in the November midterm elections and support Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, who is from Ament’s hometown of Big Sandy.
Ament was unapologetic in an emailed statement Wednesday.
