Trump announcing his high court big ‘reveal’ in prime time
WASHINGTON (AP) — After days of frenzied lobbying and speculation, President Donald Trump decided on his second nominee to the Supreme Court on Monday, setting up a ferocious confirmation battle with Democrats as he seeks to shift the nation’s highest court further to the right.
With customary fanfare, Trump planned to unveil his choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy from the White House on prime-time TV. His final options were all young federal judges who could help remake the court for decades to come with precedent-shattering rulings on issues such as abortion, guns and health care.
Relishing the guessing game beyond the White House gates, Trump had little to say about his choice. But he had made his final decision, according to a person with knowledge of the president’s thinking who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Ahead of his announcement, Trump tweeted about the stakes: “I have long heard that the most important decision a U.S. President can make is the selection of a Supreme Court Justice – Will be announced tonight at 9:00 P.M.”
Top contenders have included federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman. Momentum appeared to be with Kavanaugh and Hardiman, though the process remained fluid. The White House prepared briefing materials on all four.
U.S. will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children
SAN DIEGO (AP) — More than 50 immigrant children under age 5 will be reunited with their parents by Tuesday’s court-ordered deadline for action by Trump administration, and the families will then be released into the U.S., a government attorney said Monday.
That’s only about half of the 100 or so toddlers covered by the order.
At a court hearing, Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian acknowledged the government wouldn’t meet the deadline for all the children, citing a variety of reasons, including that the parents of some of the youngsters have already been deported.
Fabian said that 54 children will be joined with their parents by the end of Tuesday at locations across the country and that an additional five were undergoing final background checks.
It was the first time the government indicated whether the parents and children would be released or detained together. They will be set free in the U.S. pending the outcome of their immigration cases, which can take several years.
Hunger, fear, desperation: What came of an ordinary ICE raid
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — It had taken a decade for Brandon Tomas Tomas to establish a life in America: a wife, a steady job and five American-born children. It took 20 seconds for that life to be taken away.
An immigration officer looking for someone else spotted him and asked an innocuous question: “Cómo estás?” How are you? Then he asked whether Tomas had papers. In a flash, the 33-year-old Guatemalan was in handcuffs, in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, headed to jail and probable deportation.
Many miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities are separating families in raids that target immigrants at home and at work, conducted in the name of public safety. Most of these raids go unnoticed outside of the communities affected, but they are integral to the Trump administration’s broader crackdown on immigration that is leading to more arrests, particularly of migrants with no criminal records.
This is the story of one such operation, and the lingering effects it had not just on families but on the community they had come to call home.
Over two days in five towns across northern Kentucky, agents staked out homes before sunup, stopped men heading for jobs, went to warehouses like the one where Tomas had worked for more than a year. By ICE’s accounting, 20 men and two women were picked up.
Yemen demands Emirates shut down prisons where abuses rife
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s interior minister on Monday demanded the United Arab Emirates shut down or hand over secret prisons that The Associated Press reported are under the control of the UAE and its allied militias.
At least 80 detainees have been freed from the facilities in recent weeks since an AP investigation detailed sexual abuse and torture at the sites.
It was the first time Interior Minister Ahmed al-Maysari has gone public with the demand in talks with an Emirati official, seeming to contradict the UAE’s repeated denials that it has authority over any prisons in Yemen.
The AP first reported in an investigation last year that the UAE and its allied militias were running a network of secret detention facilities around southern Yemen, beyond the control of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government.
Former prisoners and security officials described widespread torture at the facilities, which are housed in locations ranging from Emirati-run military bases to a former nightclub run by a UAE-backed security chief and his anti-terrorism squad. Thousands of Yemenis swept up in the U.S.-backed campaign against al-Qaida have been held in the prisons without charges or trials. Some have been interrogated by U.S. personnel inside the facilities, the AP found.
Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws
NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks will eliminate plastic straws from all of its locations within two years, the coffee chain announced Monday, becoming the largest food and beverage company to do so as calls for businesses and cities to cut waste grow louder.
While the straws account for a small percentage of the pollution that ends up in the ocean, they’ve become a flashpoint because they’re seen as an easy way to reduce waste.
“There are several of these single-use items the public is realizing, hey, we don’t actually need these,” said Denise Hardesty, a scientist with Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation who studies plastic pollution.
A week after its hometown of Seattle banned plastic drinking straws and utensils, Starbucks said Monday that by 2020, it will use straws made from biodegradable materials such as paper and specially designed lids. The company already offers alternative straws in Seattle.
Straws often become trash because their small size makes them difficult to recycle.
Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A 5-month-old infant who miraculously survived more than nine hours being buried under a pile of sticks and debris in the woods of western Montana suffered only minor injuries despite wearing wet and soiled clothes in cold weather, authorities said Monday.
The baby boy is otherwise in good condition, authorities said.
Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies were called about 8 p.m. Saturday about a man threatening people in the Lolo Hot Springs area of the Lolo National Forest. Deputies apprehended the man, who indicated that a baby was buried somewhere in the woods.
The sheriff’s office hastily put together a search crew of federal, state and local officials that combed the forest outside the hot springs for six hours before a deputy heard a baby’s cry at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
He found the baby face-down under the pile of sticks and debris, dressed only in a wet and soiled onesie in the 46-degree (8-degree Celsius) weather.
Weinstein lawyer says emails, witnesses show he’s innocent
NEW YORK (AP) — Moving beyond rote denials, Harvey Weinstein is playing a leading role in shaping what his lawyer said Monday will be an aggressive defense to sexual assault charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.
Lawyer Ben Brafman said the movie mogul-turned-#MeToo villain is essentially working as his paralegal and that they’re stacking up “overwhelming evidence” from email traffic and witness accounts to refute allegations that, so far, have led to criminal charges involving three of the dozens of women who’ve accused Weinstein of wrongdoing.
“I can tell you that we are no longer simply relying on Mr. Weinstein’s denials,” Brafman said outside a New York City courthouse after Weinstein pleaded not guilty to new charges alleging he performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.
“We have corroborative evidence in the form of witnesses, we have corroborative evidence, overwhelming evidence, in the form of email traffic. And the suggestion that Mr. Weinstein raped anyone, just based on what I’ve seen, just based on the evidence I’ve seen, is just a preposterous allegation,” Brafman said. “So far, everything he has told us to look for we have found. And his denials are in my judgment being confirmed everyday by a lot of evidence we are finding that is independent of Mr. Weinstein.”
A judge released Weinstein on the same $1 million bail he posted at his first arraignment involving two other accusers and was allowed to return to his Westport, Connecticut home. He’s due back in court on Sept. 20.
Superhero pose: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot visits kids’ hospital
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Movie star Gal Gadot surprised children at a Virginia hospital with a superpowered superhero moment: She visited them wearing her iconic Amazonian armor costume from the popular “Wonder Woman” film.
Gadot doled out hugs, kisses, and autographs Friday at Inova Children’s Hospital in northern Virginia. She posed for photos with patients and staffers, and those started popping up on social media over the weekend.
One mom, Kelly Sahady of Sterling, posted photos of Gadot holding her 7-month-old daughter and giving her a kiss. Sahady tells WUSA-TV her daughter, Karalyne, is fighting an aggressive form of pediatric cancer called acute myeloid leukemia. She says meeting Gadot was a fun break.
Crews have been shooting “Wonder Woman 1984” in the Washington region in recent weeks.
