Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for states coast to coast to legalize betting on sports, breaking a longtime ban and creating a potential financial boon for states and the gambling industry. The first bets could be placed within weeks.
Despite opposition from the major sports leagues and the Trump administration, the high court struck down a federal law that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. States that want to take advantage of the ruling now will generally have to pass legislation to allow sports books to open. Some, including New Jersey, which brought the case to the Supreme Court, have a head start.
Sports leagues had expressed concerns about any expansion of sports gambling. Their huge businesses could be badly harmed if people thought the outcome of games could be altered by someone who had wagered money on a certain result.
However, the ruling also could be seen as merely bringing an activity out of the shadows that many people already see as a mainstream hobby. Americans wager about $150 billion on sports each year illegally, according to the American Gaming Association. The law the justices struck down forbade state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions and made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game. Stock prices for casino operators and equipment makers surged after the ruling was announced.
Trump’s bid to help Chinese firm draws fire but raises hopes
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-running dispute between American regulators and Chinese telecom company ZTE may have handed President Donald Trump some unexpected leverage in avoiding a trade war with Beijing.
Trump’s tweet Sunday that he was working with President Xi Jinping of China to put ZTE “back into business, fast” after U.S. sanctions threatened ZTE’s existence and 70,000 Chinese jobs caught many trade-watchers by surprise.
“Too many jobs in China lost,” Trump tweeted. “Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!”
The overture came just as Vice Premier Liu He is flying to Washington for talks aimed at heading off a mutually harmful battle between the world’s two biggest economies and just before U.S. companies plan to plead during three days of hearings for a resolution to the dispute.
Trade analysts say it is highly unusual for a president to intercede in a case brought by the Commerce Department and to mix regulatory sanctions with trade negotiations. But they also note that Trump’s offer to rescue ZTE, which makes cellphones and other telecommunications equipment, has the potential to clear the way for progress.
Iraqi Shiite cleric gained ground with nationalist voice
BAGHDAD (AP) — In the years following the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, the young cleric Muqtada al-Sadr burst onto the scene as a renegade champion of poorer Shiites, leading militant fighters who carried out deadly attacks on American forces and were notorious for sectarian killings against Sunni Muslims.
Now al-Sadr appears set to secure the most significant victory of his political career after a strong showing in parliament elections held over the weekend.
It is the latest stage in al-Sadr’s political evolution. In recent years, he has gained popularity as a nationalist voice, opposing Iranian influence and waging a public campaign against corruption. For this election, he ran a non-sectarian campaign focused on issues of social justice, allying with secularists and Iraq’s communist party, and broadening support beyond his traditional base.
“We are moving to a free and independent Iraq,” al-Sadr said just before Saturday’s voting in a televised address from his office in the Shiite city of Najaf. “We are going to move to an Iraq safe from corruption, terrorism and militias.”
He warned that if there were manipulation and fraud in the election, “we will make the earth quake beneath the feet of the cheaters and corrupt.”
Long odds for peace as Mideast roiled with embassy move
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s prospects for brokering the Mideast peace “deal of the century” are sinking as the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem opens amid bloodshed in Gaza.
The violence is fueling global concern that U.S. policies are tipping the broader Middle East into even deeper conflict.
While Trump is winning international support for his efforts to strike a deal with North Korea, his contentious Middle East moves are roiling a region where the U.S. administrations have long sought an elusive peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.
The embassy move is widely seen as damaging Washington’s credibility as a mediator between Israelis and Palestinians. It adds to other Trump policies on Iran and Syria that have also stirred up regional tensions.
