Unclear math: HHS has 2,047 children; full U.S. count lacking
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrant children in custody after being separated from their parents barely dropped since last week, even as Trump administration said it’s doing everything possible to expedite family reunification.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told senators at a hearing Tuesday that his agency currently has 2,047 migrant children — or six fewer than the total HHS count last week.
Confusion reigned, with officials later telling reporters on a conference call they couldn’t provide complete numbers because they are focused on reuniting families.
Finance Committee Democrats told Azar it doesn’t seem like much progress is being made on reuniting families, even after President Donald Trump scaled back his “zero tolerance” policy on the southwest border.
“HHS, Homeland Security, and the Justice Department seem to be doing a lot more to add to the bedlam and deflect blame than they’re doing to tell parents where their kids are,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
Analysis: Trump sees vindication for views on immigration
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long time coming, the Supreme Court’s ruling Tuesday in favor of President Donald Trump’s travel ban hands the president a much-needed victory sure to embolden him in pressing hard-line immigration policies heading into the midterm elections.
The decision arrived just as Trump was facing a political firestorm over the wrenching images of migrant children separated from their parents at the border. Bipartisan blowback to the family separations had caused the president to abruptly reverse course last week on the issue, and it raised questions about whether the hawkish immigration views that helped propel Trump into office could sustain Republicans this fall.
Trump took the court’s ruling as vindication for his beliefs, first outlined moments after he descended the Trump Tower escalator to launch his presidential campaign three years ago.
“The ruling shows that all of the attacks from the media and the Democrat politicians are wrong, and they turned out to be very wrong, and what we’re looking for as Republicans, I can tell you, is strong borders, no crime,” a defiant Trump said from the White House. “What the Democrats are looking at is open borders, which will bring tremendous crime.”
Trump glossed over the fact that the court’s decision applied to the third version of his travel ban, not the original and far more sweeping version. Officials from across the government spent months crafting criteria to assess each country’s security situation and willingness to share information with the U.S. to ensure the final version would hold up in court.
Judge in Virginia lets case against Manafort move forward
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia rejected a bid by President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, to throw out charges in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, clearing the way for a much-anticipated trial to start as scheduled next month.
The decision Tuesday by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III was a setback for Manafort in his defense against tax and bank fraud charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.
It also hobbles a favored talking point of Trump and his legal team, who have repeatedly attacked Mueller’s investigation as overly broad and sought to undermine its legitimacy. The president had applauded Ellis for his skeptical comments and pointed questioning during a hearing in which he asked prosecutors whether they brought the case to get Manafort to testify against Trump.
Manafort, also facing separate charges in the District of Columbia, is the only one of the four Trump aides charged by Mueller to opt to stand trial instead of to cooperate with prosecutors. None of the charges relate to allegations of Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates, the main thrust of Mueller’s public appointment order.
In a 31-page ruling, Ellis rejected the argument of Manafort’s attorneys that Mueller had exceeded his authority by bringing charges unrelated to Russian election interference. He said the May 2017 Justice Department order that appointed Mueller as special counsel had specifically empowered him to pursue crimes that arise out of the investigation, and that the case against Manafort fell within that authority.
On both sides of Atlantic, migrants meet hostile reception
MILAN (AP) — On both sides of the Atlantic, migrants flooding across borders by the hundreds each day have met a hostile reception and governments unable to agree on how to cope with the arrivals. In Europe, where far-right parties have joined the governments in Italy and Austria and made gains elsewhere, even the most basic decision of which port would accept a ship filled with migrants has been fraught.
On Tuesday, yet another rescue boat loaded with migrants struggled to find safe harbor in the Mediterranean, while in Austria police cadets playing the role of desperate refugees rattled a chain-link fence demanding to be let in as part of a high-profile training exercise to test the mettle of a new border force charged with preventing an influx of migrants.
“We have had migratory crises in the past, but that is not what we are going through now. What we are living through now is a European political crisis,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after a daylong meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican during which they discussed the issue.
The European crisis mirrors the one in the United States, where a broad-ranging Republican immigration bill was set for a vote Wednesday, with little certainty that it would survive. With legislation in disarray and a global uproar over the separation of more than 2,300 migrant children from their parents, the Trump administration abruptly reversed a key element of its zero-tolerance immigration policy last week, halting the practice of separating immigrant families caught illegally crossing the border, but leaving more than 2,000 separated children in limbo in government-contracted shelters.
The standoffs in Europe involve multiple governments, all running their own immigration policies but with open borders among them.
———
Trump’s clout within GOP on the line in Tuesday elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A convicted felon, a former presidential nominee and one of Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters fought for their political lives Tuesday in primary elections across America that tested anew the Republican president’s clout within his own party.
Voters cast ballots in seven states, including Maryland where a computer problem could affect tens of thousands of potential votes. But no contest mattered more to the Trump White House than South Carolina, where one of the president’s very first high-profile supporters, Gov. Henry McMaster, faced the possibility of losing his seat to a political newcomer.
Trump publicly embraced the sitting governor during a Monday night rally in South Carolina’s capital city and followed up with a sunrise Twitter reminder from the White House: “GO OUT AND VOTE FOR HENRY TODAY, HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN,” Trump wrote.
McMaster was up against self-made millionaire John Warren in a runoff election that threatened to embarrass the White House if the governor fell short. Trump has a mixed track record when going all-in for an ally: His preferred candidates have suffered stinging losses in Alabama and western Pennsylvania in recent months.
The South Carolina gubernatorial race headlined the latest series of primary contests, which included New York, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma and Mississippi as well as Maryland. With the November general election a little more than four months away, more than half the states will have selected their candidates after the day’s final votes are counted.
———
———
States, immigrant supporters demand family reunifications
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seventeen states, including New York and California, sued the Trump administration Tuesday to force it to reunite the thousands of immigrant children and parents it separated at the border, as the legal and political pressure on the White House to reconnect families more quickly escalated.
“The administration’s practice of separating families is cruel, plain and simple,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement. “Every day, it seems like the administration is issuing new, contradictory policies and relying on new, contradictory justifications. But we can’t forget: The lives of real people hang in the balance.”
The states, all led by Democratic attorneys general, joined Washington, D.C., in filing the lawsuit in federal court in Seattle, arguing that they are being forced to shoulder increased child welfare, education and social services costs.
Separately, immigration-rights activists asked a federal judge in Los Angeles to order that parents be released and immediately reunited with their children.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the multistate lawsuit. It had no comment on the Los Angeles filing.
———
Shelter chief fears migrant reunions could take months
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The chief executive of the nation’s largest shelters for migrant children said Tuesday he fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.
Juan Sanchez of the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs said the government has no process in place to speed the return of more than 2,000 children separated from their parents as part of the Trump administration’s recent “zero-tolerance” crackdown on illegal immigration.
“It could take days,” Sanchez said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press. “Or it could take a month, two months, six or even nine. I just don’t know.”
The communications staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services didn’t reply to a request for information about how long the process would take. During Congressional testimony on Tuesday, HHS Secretary Alex Azar declined to be pinned down on how long it would take to reunite separated families. “We have to expeditiously get children out of our care,” he said.
Sanchez said Southwest Key is “ready today” to do what it takes to reunite children with parents who have been arrested for trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. But he said his group is limited in what it can do because many parents’ cases will likely have to make their way through the legal system before the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement can give the go-ahead to put families back together.
———
Messi, Argentina get going, beat Nigeria 2-1 at World Cup
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Lionel Messi and Argentina finally got things going at the World Cup.
Messi scored an exquisite 14th-minute goal to give the two-time champions the lead in a must-win game against Nigeria on Tuesday, but it wasn’t until Marcos Rojo’s 86th-minute strike that Argentina was assured of a place in the round of 16 with a 2-1 victory.
Victor Moses scored from the penalty spot in the 51st minute for Nigeria, putting Argentina in danger of being eliminated without winning a match in Russia.
It took an unlikely goal by Rojo — a center back — to save Argentina with a cushioned volley into the corner.
The win gave the Argentines second place in Group D and allowed the soccer-mad nation to forget about the 3-0 loss to Croatia last week that sparked days of soul-searching within the squad and back home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.