Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.