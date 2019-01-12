Today

Snow showers. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.