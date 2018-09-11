Hurricane could flood many waste sites, creating toxic brew
The heavy rain expected from Hurricane Florence could flood hog manure pits, coal ash dumps and other industrial sites in North Carolina, creating a noxious witches' brew of waste that might wash into homes and threaten drinking water supplies.
Computer models predict more than 3 feet of rain in the eastern part of the state, a fertile low-lying plain veined by brackish rivers with a propensity for escaping their banks. Longtime locals don't have to strain their imaginations to foresee what rain like that can do. It's happened before.
In September 1999, Hurricane Floyd came ashore near Cape Fear as a Category 2 storm that dumped about 2 feet of water on a region already soaked days earlier by Hurricane Dennis. The result was the worst natural disaster in state history, a flood that killed dozens of people and left whole towns underwater, their residents stranded on rooftops.
The bloated carcasses of hundreds of thousands of hogs, chickens and other drowned livestock bobbed in a nose-stinging soup of fecal matter, pesticides, fertilizer and gasoline so toxic that fish flopped helplessly on the surface to escape it. Rescue workers smeared Vick's Vapo-Rub under their noses to try to numb their senses against the stench.
Florence is forecast to make landfall in the same region as a much stronger storm.
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes; Trump speaks at PA site
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans looked back on 9/11 Tuesday with tears and somber tributes as President Donald Trump hailed "the moment when America fought back" on one of the hijacked planes used as weapons in the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Victims' relatives said prayers for their country, pleaded for national unity and pressed officials not to use the 2001 terror attacks as a political tool in a polarized nation.
Seventeen years after losing her husband, Margie Miller came from her suburban home to join thousands of relatives, survivors, rescuers and others on a misty morning at the memorial plaza where the World Trade Center's twin towers once stood.
"To me, he is here. This is my holy place," she said before the hours-long reading of the names of her husband, Joel Miller, and the nearly 3,000 others killed when hijacked jets slammed into the towers, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
The president and first lady Melania Trump joined an observance at the Sept. 11 memorial near Shanksville, where one of the jetliners crashed after 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and several passengers tried to storm the cockpit.
Bernie Sanders' son in crowded New Hampshire primary field
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A toss-up congressional district featuring no fewer than 17 candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders' son, topped the ballot Tuesday in a New Hampshire primary that provides one of the final measures of the country's mood before November's midterm election.
Accustomed to going first in the presidential primary, New Hampshire voters are among the last to nominate candidates for November, with Rhode Island and New York holding the nation's last primaries later this week.
Democrat Carol Shea-Porter's decision to step down after four nonconsecutive terms resulted in a swarm of candidates seeking to replace her in the intriguing 1st Congressional District, which roughly covers the eastern half of the state. The district was once reliably Republican but has flipped in each of the past four cycles. In 2016, it returned Shea-Porter to Congress but backed President Donald Trump.
Executive Councilor Chris Pappas and former Obama administration official Maura Sullivan lead a crowded field of 11 Democrats that also includes longshot Levi Sanders, son of the Vermont senator and former presidential hopeful. State Sen. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards, former enforcement chief for the state liquor commission, emerged as the front-runners in the six-candidate Republican race.
Edwards, who received the backing of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, sought to make the race about character and integrity, and said he'd refuse to support Sanborn as the nominee. Sanborn, a four-term senator from Bedford, has acknowledged making a sexual "joke" to a Statehouse intern in 2013 but said a recent investigation into the matter was politically motivated.
AP FACT CHECK: Obama was harsh against leakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Barack Obama's recent denunciation of President Donald Trump's treatment of the press overlooks the aggressive steps the Justice Department took to keep information from the public when he was president. Obama also made a problematic claim that Republican "sabotage" has cost 3 million people their health insurance.
With his return to the political donnybrook on behalf of Democrats in the November elections, Obama has brought a once-familiar style back into the discourse. It's measured, nuanced and distinct from the torrent of misstatements from Trump. That doesn't mean Obama always tells the story straight.
Obama campaigned in Illinois and California last week, with more politicking planned. Here's a look at some of his remarks:
OBAMA: "It shouldn't be Democratic or Republican to say that we don't threaten the freedom of the press because they say things or publish stories we don't like. I complained plenty about Fox News, but you never heard me threaten to shut them down or call them enemies of the people." — rally Friday at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
THE FACTS: Trump may use extraordinary rhetoric to undermine trust in the press, but Obama arguably went farther — using extraordinary actions to block the flow of information to the public.
Elizabeth Smart outraged 1 of her kidnappers to be freed
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Elizabeth Smart in 2002 will be freed from prison more than five years earlier than expected, a surprise decision that Smart called "incomprehensible" on Tuesday.
Wanda Barzee, 72, will be released Sept. 19 after the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole determined it had miscalculated the time she was required to serve in prison, board spokesman Greg Johnson said.
Barzee pleaded guilty to kidnapping Smart and helping keep her captive for nine months before then-teenager was found and rescued.
Smart, now 30, said in a statement she was "surprised and disappointed" to learn that Barzee will be freed next week. She said she's exploring her options and plans to speak publicly in the coming days.
"It is incomprehensible how someone who has not cooperated with her mental health evaluations or risk assessments and someone who did not show up to her own parole hearing can be released into our community," Smart said.
Dallas leaders' proactive stance helps tamp down protest
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police swiftly admitted that a white officer who shot a black man in his own apartment last week had made a mistake. They expressed contrition, turned the case over to independent investigators and reached out to the victim's family.
That proactive approach appeared to tamp down anger in the community in the first few days after the killing on Sept. 6. There have been protests but not large-scale unrest since the death of Botham Jean, a native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia who went to a Christian university in Arkansas and worked in Dallas for accounting firm PwC.
The killing by officer Amber Guyger — who told officers she believed the victim's apartment was her own— could have led to an "explosive situation" on the streets, said Frederick Haynes, pastor of a Baptist church in Dallas and vice president of the African American Pastors Coalition.
Haynes praised the actions of Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who has been in her job only a year.
"She has gone out of her way to communicate not only to the family but also to community leaders," he said, "and as a consequence that has helped keep calm."
Turkey urges global support for cease-fire in Syria's Idlib
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Turkey urged the international community on Tuesday "to vocally and actively support" Turkish calls for a cease-fire in Syria's last rebel-held stronghold in neighboring Idlib province where Syria and its allies have intensified attacks ahead of an expected offensive.
Turkey's Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu made the appeal after telling the U.N. Security Council that President Bashar Assad's regime seeks to legitimize its military operation in Idlib on the grounds that it's fighting terrorism.
He warned that such an offensive would only "create further suffering, alienate and radicalize more Syrians" and "play into the hands of terrorists." He also warned that "an all-out military operation would result in a major humanitarian catastrophe" and "trigger a massive wave of refugees and tremendous security risks for Turkey, the rest of Europe and beyond."
That warning was echoed later by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who said a full-scale battle in Idlib "would unleash a humanitarian nightmare unlike any seen in the blood-soaked Syrian conflict."
The U.N. chief said it is especially important that Iran, Russia and Syria — the guarantor states in the so-called "Astana process" aimed at ending the violence in Syria — "find a way in which it is possible to isolate terrorist groups and ... create a situation in which civilians will not be the price paid to solve the problem in Idlib."
Woodward book goes on sale as ex-Trump aides push back
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new White House tell-all from journalist Bob Woodward, the election season's most-talked-about political book, officially went on sale Tuesday as several former aides of President Donald Trump sought to distance themselves from the depiction of a chaotic West Wing.
Former White House staff secretary Rob Porter and onetime economic adviser Gary Cohn both pushed back against "Fear," which portrays a White House mired in dysfunction, with aides disparaging the Republican president and working to prevent him from making disastrous decisions.
While neither former staffer directly denied details in the book, Porter said in a statement that the book offers a "selective and often misleading portrait." And Cohn told Axios that the "book does not accurately portray my experience at the White House."
Speaking to reporters in the White House on Tuesday, Trump praised his former aides' supportive statements and again labeled the book "fiction."
Woodward, a longtime Washington Post reporter, has staunchly defended his work in an extensive media tour.
Apple expected to unveil bigger, pricier iPhone on Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product's appeal amid slowing sales growth.
Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X. OLED is a step up from traditional LCD technology in offering a display without a backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.
If the speculation pans out, the even-bigger iPhone would represent Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly bigger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.
The iPhone X, a dramatically redesigned model released last fall, got rid of the home button and introduced facial-recognition technology to unlock the device. It was the first mass-market smartphone to demand a $1,000 starting price. Although the iPhone X didn't fulfill analysts' lofty sales expectations, it fared well enough for Apple to up the ante with the bigger model, whose price is expected to unveil Wednesday.
Apple also is expected to release an iPhone with minor updates to last year's $1,000 model and another version made of cheaper materials, including a 6.1-inch LCD screen. Even so, the cheaper iPhone is still expected to sell for $650 to $750. The cheaper phone also is expected to lose the home button. Price cuts for older models, with the home button, are also likely.
