CHICAGO — Sunday proved the most violent day of the long holiday weekend so far in Chicago, with 18 people shot, according to police and Tribune records.
As of noon Monday, thirty-six people had been shot since Friday afternoon. One person had been shot on Monday, about 10:30 a.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood.
In 2018, a total of 39 people were shot, seven fatally, during the long weekend that serves as the unofficial start to summer, which in Chicago often means a time of heightened violence on the streets. In 2017, 45 people were shot, seven of them killed, according to data kept by the Tribune. Seventy-one people were shot, six fatally, over the same weekend in 2016 – one of the most violent Memorial Day weekends in years. It went on to become the most violent year in decades.
Adding to the high number of shooting victims Sunday were two attacks on the same block of West Hastings Street, at the same housing community, ABLA homes, said Anthony Guglielmi, a police spokesman. A police spokeswoman said between the 1:30 a.m. call and the 6 a.m. call, a total of eight people had been shot – three of them fatally.
Guglielmi said detectives were questioning four people of interest in connection with the 6 a.m. shooting that left three wounded and two dead.
As Sunday wore on, the pace of the violence slowed. Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, one person was shot a few minutes before 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Farrar Drive. More than 7 hours passed until another person was shot, about 11:30 p.m., in the 2700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.
From midnight Monday to 10 a.m., there had been no shootings in Chicago. That changed when police were called to the 8700 block of S. Mackinaw Avenue about 10:30 a.m. and found a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.
The 26-year-old had gone to the address to make a purchase from someone he contacted “through an online retail marketplace,” according to authorities. When he arrived, the gunman robbed and shot him, officials said.
Thirteen people were shot on Saturday, and four people were shot on Friday, according to records.
In the Sunday night shooting on Washtenaw, a 25-year-old woman was in critical condition after gunfire cut short a get-together with friends in Logan Square.
They were hanging out around 11:30 p.m. when shots were fired and a bullet hit the left side of the woman’s neck. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.
Witnesses said the shooter may have opened fire from the Kennedy Expressway, police said.
Two crime scenes surfaced shortly after the shooting: one on a playground at Brentano Elementary Math and Science Academy and another at the Diversey Avenue underpass of the Kennedy, on the inbound side.
At the first location, yellow police tape hung from the playground’s black fence and stretched around the ladder of a play structure. An officer walking around directed his flashlight at the ground next to a blue slide. The surrounding streets were quiet, save for the occasional neighbor returning home.
A fence separated the campus playground from the Kennedy underpass, where state troopers pulled in to look for shell casings amid the roar of vehicles above. Red crime tape temporarily blocked the expressway’s Diversey entrance.
Illinois State Police deferred inquiries to Chicago police, who did not have updates as of Monday morning on the investigation.
The attack brought the holiday weekend toll to 36 people shot, five them fatally. It was the second bout of gun violence reported on the Northwest Side this weekend, following a gas station attack in Cragin on Friday night.
All the fatalities stemmed overnight from Saturday into Sunday morning. Much of the gun violence was concentrated on the West and Near West sides.