East Division
WLPctGB
Boston239.719
New York2310.697½
Toronto1816.5296
Tampa Bay1516.484
Baltimore824.25015
Central Division
WLPctGB
Cleveland1716.515
Detroit1418.438
Minnesota1117.393
Chicago921.300
Kansas City1023.3037
West Division
WLPctGB
Los Angeles2012.625
Houston2113.618
Seattle1813.581
Oakland1616.5004
Texas1321.3828

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

Boston 5, Texas 1

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 4, Detroit 2

Houston 8, Arizona 0

Oakland 6, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 0

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-2), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-1) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 0-3) at Oakland (Triggs 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Arizona (Koch 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Hernandez 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

