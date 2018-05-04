|BASEBALL
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned RHP Marcus Walden to Pawtucket.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Jace Fry from Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Juan Minaya to Charlotte.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP Alexi Ogando from Columbus (IL). Activated 3B Gio Urshela from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment. Designated LHP Jeff Beliveau for assignment. Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed DH Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Grayson Greiner from Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Blaine Hardy from Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Omaha (PCL). Optioned RHP Scott Barlow to Omaha.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Martin Maldonado on bereavement list. Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Salt Lake City (PCL). Transferred RHP JC Ramirez to the 60-day DL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Nathan Eovaldi on a rehab assignment to Charlotte (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Dalton Pompey and INF Richard Urena recalled from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHPs Joe Biagini and Carlos Ramirez and OF Dwight Smith Jr. to Buffalo. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Petricka from Buffalo. Designated RHP Luis Santos for assignment.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Transferred RHP Taijuan Walker from the 10 to the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Kris Medlen from Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of 3B Jose Bautista from Gwinnett (IL). Placed SS Dansby Swanson on the 10-day DL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tanner Rainey from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Chris Rusin from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Antonio Senzatela to Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Walker Buehler from Rancho Cucamonga (Cal). Optioned LHP Edward Paredes to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled INF-OF Brevyic Valera from Oklahoma City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Jorge Lopez from Colorado Springs (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Sam Tuivailala and LHP Ryan Sherriff from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Austin Gomber and 1B Luke Voit to Memphis (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled INF Javy Guerra from El Paso (PCL).
|American Association
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed C Adrian Nieto.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed INF J.J. Gould.
|Can-Am League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Lazaro Blanco and INF Yordan Manduley.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Jose R Gomez.
|Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released LHP Chris Bates, INF Kent Blackstone, OF Rob DeAngelis, and 3B Brent Gillespie.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Jacob Gangelhoff. Released SS Trevor Achenbach, RHP Logan Campbell, and RHP Storm Rynard.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Ryan Askew, catcher Dalton Blumenfeld, OF Corey Dempster, and RHP Nick Palacios.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Brett Gerritse, OF Austin Krajnac, and OF Brandon Rawe.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WRs Jaelon Acklin and Andre Levrone; OL Randin Crecelius; RBs Gus Edwards, Mark Thompson, De'Lance Turner; G Justin Evans; LBs Alvin Jones and Mason McKendrick; TE Nick Keizer; DE Christian LaCouture; LS Trent Sieg; C Alex Thompson; P Kaare Vedvik, Marshall and DB Darious Williams.
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Dan Morgan director of player personnel.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the resignation of defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WRs Evan Berry, Da'Mari Scott and Derrick Willies; DBs Elijah Campbell, Micah Hannemann and Montrel Meander; OL Christian Dilauro, Desmond Harrison and Fred Lauina; DL Daniel Ekuale and Trenton Thompson; RB Dontrell Hilliard and P Michael Carrizosa.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Jake Scott; LS Hunter Bradley; OL Jacob Alsadek and Alex Light; QB Tim Boyle; C Austin Davis; S Raven Greene; LBs Parris Bennett, Naashon Hughes, CJ Johnson and Marcus Porter; DT Tyler Lancaster; OT Kyle Meadows; DT Filipo Mokofisi; TE Kevin Rader and DE Conor Sheehy. Released P Justin Vogel.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed QB Bryce Petty off waivers from the New York Jets.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Brian O'Neill.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Akeem Judd. Signed RB Trenton Cannon, FB Dimitri Flowers, OL Austin Golson, CB Reggie Hall, DL Lord Hyeamang, OL Darius James, G Dakoda Shepley, and DL Mychealon Thomas.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh, WR Saeed Blacknall, LB Jason Cabinda, C Alex Officer, K Eddy Pineiro and FB Nick Sharga.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DE Cliff Avril.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Chris Streveler and DB Marcus Sayles.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Named Jim Montgomery coach.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Ilya Samsonov to a three-year, entry-level contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC F Anthony Blondell and Columbus Crew SC D Harrison Afful for simulation/embellishment in a game.
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Paul Christensen to a short-term agreement.
|National Women's Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Waived D Erin Simon.
|COLLEGE
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Amanda Caldwell women's swimming & diving coach.
PROVIDENCE — Announced women's hockey coach Bob Deraney will not return next season.
RUTGERS — Announced men's junior basketball G Jacob Young has transferred from Texas.
VANDERBILT — Announced men's junior basketball F Matthew Moyer has transferred from Syracuse.
