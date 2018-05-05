East Division
WLPctGB
Atlanta1912.613
Philadelphia1814.563
New York1714.5482
Washington1717.500
Miami1120.3558
Central Division
WLPctGB
St. Louis1912.613
Milwaukee1914.5761
Pittsburgh1815.5452
Chicago1614.533
Cincinnati824.25011½
West Division
WLPctGB
Arizona2111.656
Colorado1915.5593
San Francisco1715.5314
Los Angeles1517.4696
San Diego1122.33310½

___

Friday's Games

Washington 7, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 4, Miami 1

Colorado 8, N.Y. Mets 7

San Francisco 9, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Houston 8, Arizona 0

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Washington 1

Colorado 2, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 0-1) at Atlanta (McCarthy 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Arizona (Koch 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) vs. San Diego (Lauer 0-1) at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 0-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

