|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Philadelphia
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|New York
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|Washington
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|Miami
|11
|20
|.355
|8
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Milwaukee
|19
|14
|.576
|1
|Pittsburgh
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Chicago
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|Cincinnati
|8
|24
|.250
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Colorado
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|San Francisco
|17
|15
|.531
|4
|Los Angeles
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|San Diego
|11
|22
|.333
|10½
___
|Friday's Games
Washington 7, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 4, Miami 1
Colorado 8, N.Y. Mets 7
San Francisco 9, Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Houston 8, Arizona 0
|Saturday's Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, Washington 1
Colorado 2, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 6-1), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 0-1) at Atlanta (McCarthy 4-0), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Arizona (Koch 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) vs. San Diego (Lauer 0-1) at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 0-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.