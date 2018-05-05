All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Thursday, April 12: Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2

Saturday, April 14: Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 3

Monday, April 16: New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 2

Wednesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1

Saturday, April 21: Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Thursday, April 12: Boston 5, Toronto 1

Saturday, April 14: Boston 7, Toronto 3

Monday, April 16: Toronto 4, Boston 2

Thursday, April 19: Boston 3, Toronto 1

Saturday, April 21: Toronto 4, Boston 3

Monday, April 23: Toronto 3, Boston 1

Wednesday, April 25: Boston 7, Toronto 4

Washington 4, Columbus 2

Thursday, April 12: Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT

Sunday, April 15: Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT

Tuesday, April 17: Washington 3, Columbus 2, 2OT

Thursday, April 19: Washington 4, Columbus 1

Saturday, April 21: Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

Monday, April 23: Washington 6, Columbus 3

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Wednesday, April 11: Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Friday, April 13: Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Sunday, April 15: Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

Wednesday, April 18: Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday, April 20: Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Sunday, April 22: Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Nashville 4, Colorado 2

Thursday, April 12: Nashville 5, Colorado 2

Saturday, April 14: Nashville 5, Colorado 4

Monday, April 16: Colorado 5, Nashville 3

Wednesday, April 18: Nashville 3, Colorado 2

Friday, April 20: Colorado 2, Nashville 1

Sunday, April 22: Nashville 5, Colorado 0

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, April 11: Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2

Friday, April 13: Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Sunday, April 15: Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 2

Tuesday, April 17: Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Friday, April 20: Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 0

Wednesday, April 11: Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0

Friday, April 13: Vegas 2, Los Angeles 1, 2OT

Sunday, April 15: Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday, April 17: Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0

San Jose 4, Anaheim 0

Thursday, April 12: San Jose 3, Anaheim 0

Saturday, April 14: San Jose 3, Anaheim 2

Monday, April 16: San Jose 8, Anaheim 1

Wednesday, April 18: San Jose 2, Anaheim 1

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Washington 2, Pittsburgh 2

Thursday, April 26: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Sunday, April 29: Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1

Tuesday, May 1: Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday, May 3: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 1

Saturday, May 5: Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 7: Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 9: Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Saturday, April 28: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 2

Monday, April 30: Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2

Wednesday, May 2: Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Friday, May 4: Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT

Sunday, May 6: Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 8: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBA

x-Thursday, May 10: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Winnipeg 2, Nashville 2

Friday, April 27: Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1

Sunday, April 29: Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT

Tuesday, May 1: Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4

Thursday, May 3: Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1

Saturday, May 5: Winnipeg at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 7: Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, May 10: Winnipeg at Nashville, TBA

Vegas 3, San Jose 2

Thursday, April 26: Vegas 7, San Jose 0

Saturday, April 28: San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT

Monday, April 30: Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT

Wednesday, May 2: San Jose 4, Vegas 0

Friday, May 4: Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Sunday, May 6: Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 8: San Jose at Vegas, TBA

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.