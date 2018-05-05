|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1
Thursday, April 12: Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2
Saturday, April 14: Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 3
Monday, April 16: New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 2
Wednesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1
Saturday, April 21: Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1
|Boston 4, Toronto 3
Thursday, April 12: Boston 5, Toronto 1
Saturday, April 14: Boston 7, Toronto 3
Monday, April 16: Toronto 4, Boston 2
Thursday, April 19: Boston 3, Toronto 1
Saturday, April 21: Toronto 4, Boston 3
Monday, April 23: Toronto 3, Boston 1
Wednesday, April 25: Boston 7, Toronto 4
|Washington 4, Columbus 2
Thursday, April 12: Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT
Sunday, April 15: Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT
Tuesday, April 17: Washington 3, Columbus 2, 2OT
Thursday, April 19: Washington 4, Columbus 1
Saturday, April 21: Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT
Monday, April 23: Washington 6, Columbus 3
|Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Wednesday, April 11: Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0
Friday, April 13: Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1
Sunday, April 15: Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
Wednesday, April 18: Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
Friday, April 20: Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2
Sunday, April 22: Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Nashville 4, Colorado 2
Thursday, April 12: Nashville 5, Colorado 2
Saturday, April 14: Nashville 5, Colorado 4
Monday, April 16: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
Wednesday, April 18: Nashville 3, Colorado 2
Friday, April 20: Colorado 2, Nashville 1
Sunday, April 22: Nashville 5, Colorado 0
|Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1
Wednesday, April 11: Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2
Friday, April 13: Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1
Sunday, April 15: Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 2
Tuesday, April 17: Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0
Friday, April 20: Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0
|Vegas 4, Los Angeles 0
Wednesday, April 11: Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0
Friday, April 13: Vegas 2, Los Angeles 1, 2OT
Sunday, April 15: Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2
Tuesday, April 17: Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0
|San Jose 4, Anaheim 0
Thursday, April 12: San Jose 3, Anaheim 0
Saturday, April 14: San Jose 3, Anaheim 2
Monday, April 16: San Jose 8, Anaheim 1
Wednesday, April 18: San Jose 2, Anaheim 1
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Washington 2, Pittsburgh 2
Thursday, April 26: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Sunday, April 29: Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1
Tuesday, May 1: Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3
Thursday, May 3: Pittsburgh 3, Washington 1
Saturday, May 5: Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 7: Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 9: Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Saturday, April 28: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 2
Monday, April 30: Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2
Wednesday, May 2: Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Friday, May 4: Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT
Sunday, May 6: Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 8: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBA
x-Thursday, May 10: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBA
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Winnipeg 2, Nashville 2
Friday, April 27: Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1
Sunday, April 29: Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT
Tuesday, May 1: Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4
Thursday, May 3: Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1
Saturday, May 5: Winnipeg at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, May 7: Nashville at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 10: Winnipeg at Nashville, TBA
|Vegas 3, San Jose 2
Thursday, April 26: Vegas 7, San Jose 0
Saturday, April 28: San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT
Monday, April 30: Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT
Wednesday, May 2: San Jose 4, Vegas 0
Friday, May 4: Vegas 5, San Jose 3
Sunday, May 6: Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 8: San Jose at Vegas, TBA
