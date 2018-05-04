|First Round
April 12 — Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT, Artemi Panarin, 6:02.
April 13 — Vegas 2, Los Angeles 1, 2OT, Erik Haula, 15:22.
April 15 — Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT, Matt Calvert, 12:22.
April 17 — Washington 3, Columbus 2, 2OT, Lars Eller, 9:00.
April 21 — Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT, Nicklas Backstrom, 11:53.
|Conference Semifinals
April 28 — San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT, Logan Couture, 5:13.
April 29 — Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT, Kevin Fiala, 5:37.
April 30 — Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT, William Karlsson, 8:17.
May 4 — Tampa Bay 4, Boston, 3, OT, Dan Girardi, 3:18.
