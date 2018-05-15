Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Foggy this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

A few showers in the morning, then clouds lingering in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.