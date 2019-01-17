Today

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.