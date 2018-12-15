BROCKWAY — Apple Tractor, LLC, will become the Superior Equipment Division as part of Superior Energy Resources, LLC, effective Jan. 1.
Superior Energy Resources provides support to the shale and conventional oil and gas industry with rig mats, gas field services, hot shot services, tanks, fabrication, hoses and fittings.
Apple Tractor LLC is a major supplier of machinery and equipment for the construction, mining and oil field industries.
“Apple’s tradition of providing quality products combined with exceptional customer service and extensive industry expertise will remain unchanged,” Apple Tractor General Manager Chris Miller said. “The values and goals of Superior mirror those of Apple, and the merger is a logical step since a larger organization can offer a wider array of integrated services. The sole purpose is to better serve our customers.”
Miller will serve as Vice President of Sales for Superior Energy Resources once the merger is complete.
Superior Energy Resources Chief Operating Officer Stan Foster echoed Miller’s comments. “As Chris said, this is an exciting time for the two companies and our customers. The same great teams have combined to become larger and stronger for expanded service to our broader customer base. We encourage everyone to keep current by using our electronic communication boards for convenience- Website, Facebook, LinkedIn and Machinery Trader. However, nothing replaces a face-to-face conversation, we continue to welcome those at our facility and with our employees. Thank you and welcome to our exciting 2019.”
Apple Tractor’s growth over the past 30 years has been predominantly in Central/Western Pennsylvania and, in recent years, has been expanding. The expansion is directly related to the success of its customers.
Current employees will remain with Superior Equipment Division, which will continue to provide equipment sales, rentals, parts and service.
The offices will be moved to Superior Energy Resources’ location at 2961 Route 219, north of Brockway, 814-265-1080.
Until then, Apple will operate as Superior Equipment from its current location at 8317 Route 219, south of Brockway. The phone number will remain the same: (814) 265-8765.
Apple Tractor and Superior Energy Resources are Varischetti Family-owned enterprises, which also include Guardian Elder Care LLC, Varischetti & Sons Inc., and Phoenix Sintered Metals, LLC, among others.
“We are grateful to our customers for giving us the opportunity to be their vendor partner over the years,” Miller said. “We are confident that our new affiliation will serve us all well, and we look forward to our continued relationships as a division of Superior Energy Resources, LLC.”
