CLARION – The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International will be accepting applications for $4,000 worth of scholarships through April 30.
In addition, the organization will be selecting a Clarion County Career Center student for a $1,000 award.
The scholarships include:
• Two $1,000 Amy Davis Scholarships will be awarded to Clarion County high school seniors based on academics, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism.
• One $1,000 Clarion University Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academics, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. The student must also have been accepted to Clarion University.
• One $1,000 Trueman Mills RYLA Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academics, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. The student must also have been a graduate of District 7280’s RYLA Program.
• One $1,000 Thomas Burkhardt Award will be awarded for the Outstanding Vocational Cooperative Education student in 2018.
For more information and applications, students should contact their high school guidance counselor and visit www.clarionrotary.org.
