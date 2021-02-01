EAST BRADY – Applications for the Griffith D. Morgan Scholarship are available in the guidance offices of Karns City High School and Armstrong High School. Applications must be post-marked by April 30, to be considered.
An applicant must be a permanent resident of the Borough of East Brady, Brady Township (Clarion County), Sugarcreek Township, Brady’s Bend Township or Washington Township (Armstrong County) and enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited four-year college/university program for the 2021-2022 school year. Students who are part-time or enrolled at vocational, technical or community colleges are not eligible.
A first-time applicant must have an official transcript of high school grades and evidence of admission to college/university attached to the application.
Applicants must apply each year.