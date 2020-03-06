Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, Inc. was awarded funding from the PA Department of Labor and Industry to support the 2020 State/Local Internship Program (PA SLIP) in our six county region of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties.
With a regional unemployment rate of 6.82% (January 2020) and a looming population crisis creating a threat of a labor force shortage, the SLIP internship is a great strategy to assist in retaining our young people and making them aware of the career opportunities in their own backyard.
The goal of SLIP is to expose our youth to the many career opportunities in our region that will encourage them to stay or return after high school or post-secondary education providing our employers with a workforce into the future.
Eligible employers include for-profit and/or non-profit employers. Eligible interns must be between the ages of 16 and 24. The internship must pay a minimum of $10.35 per hour and be at least an 8-week experience for 35-40 hours per week. Recruitment of interns will be up to each individual employer. Employers will be reimbursed for 65% of the wages paid to each approved internship at a minimum of $10.35 per hour for eight weeks if their application is approved. The employer match requirement this year is the remaining 35% of the intern’s wage. Employers must complete an application for each internship position and submit to Workforce Solutions at info@ncwdb.org. The application and criteria can be found on Workforce Solutions website at https://workforcesolutionspa.com (under Resources/Employer Resources). Applications are due by March 20. Submission of an application does not guarantee an internship. Notifications will be made by the end of the day on April 3 to all companies awarded internships. For more information, contact their office at 245-1835 or at info@ncwdb.org.