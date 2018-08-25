Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.