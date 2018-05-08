Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.