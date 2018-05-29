SOUTH BETHLEHEM – Citing a decline in the number of clients, the board of directors of ARC Manor announced plans last week to relocate its Clarion branch to an ACMH Hospital-based doctor’s office in South Bethlehem.
Currently located along Pinnacle Drive in Clarion, ARC Manor — a Kittanning Borough headquartered addiction recovery facility — will soon move to ACMH’s South Bethlehem Primary Care Center at 102 South Street in New Bethlehem, which currently houses the office of Dr. Chad Shaffer.
According to a press release issued May 21, the transition is expected to become effective by July 1, pending formal approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs.
“This change will create a new opportunity for ARC Manor to serve both Armstrong and Clarion County residents with convenient evening hours offering outpatient programming specifically to target individuals with first time legal offenses related to substance use,” the release states.
In order to accommodate staffing transitions, the release states that client services at the ARC’s current location will be discontinued on May 31. Services for active clients will be offered at ARC Manor’s Kittanning facility through the transition. Transition of Buprenorphine clients will continue through the month of June.
“ARC Manor clinical staff is working with providers in the Clarion area to seamlessly transfer clients who require ongoing services in that area,” the release continues. “When licensing is complete for the South Bethlehem site, ARC Manor will schedule outpatient services at that location for people who may benefit from care at a location that meets the needs of both Armstrong and Clarion County residents.”
ARC Manor executive director Cindy McCrea said on Tuesday that the transition was necessary in part to declining client numbers at the facility’s current Clarion location.
“The current client census in Clarion does not justify ARC Manor continuing to lease such a large space for services,” she said.
In turn, intensive outpatient programming and Buprenorphine services for the current facility will be discontinued and those clients will be transitioned to other providers in the Clarion area.
“The South Bethlehem location will only be licensed for outpatient services,” McCrea said, adding that ARC Manor is grateful to ACMH for the many years of collaboration and community partnership.
