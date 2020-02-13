BROOKVILLE — Edward Forest Frank hails from Reynoldsville and is a cinematographer, writer and producer who likes to pursue his interest of creating documentaries about natural history and human history. Last year the Jefferson County History Center contracted Frank write to produce the Story of Douglas Stahlman and the Scripture Rocks under a special grant provided by the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts. This will be the first public viewing of the finished program that will be marketed to TV later in the year.
The program follows a short business meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology and begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the Corner of Main and White Street in Brookville. The program is free and the public is invited.