BROOKVILLE – The October meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will include a free presentation on the Presque Isle Lighthouse.
Built in 1872, the Presque Isle Lighthouse was listed on the National Register in 1983. Today, it functions as an aid to navigation with an automated light maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard. In 2016 the non-profit Presque Isle Light station association and Presque Isle State Park initiated an effort to restore the lighthouse and open it to public tours. This presentation will include the finds and discuss some of the challenges of conducting archaeology at a popular state park attraction.
Brian Fritz will present “Archaeology on a Beach: The Presque Isle Lighthouse” at the Friday, Oct. 18 meeting. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building.