MADISON TWP. – Crews from a dozen fire companies responded to a barn fire Friday night near Lawsonham in Madison Township, Clarion County.
Rimersburg Hose Co. Chief Brad Salizzoni said that when firefighters arrived at 571 Crissman Road, they quickly realized that their goal would be to just contain the fire to the barn belonging to Ken Crissman.
“The main barn was fully involved when we pulled on scene,” Salizzoni said, noting that the Crissman family later told him that the fire in the barn spread so quick, that it was already through the roof within 10 minutes of calling 911 for help at around 9:40 p.m.
“We were there to protect the other buildings,” the fire chief said, explaining that crews were successful in keeping the fire from spreading from the barn and milk house to other nearby structures.
In addition to the Rimersburg Hose Co., the effort involved firefighters from Sligo, East Brady, Callensburg, Pine Township/Templeton, Distant, Hawthorn, Perry Township, Sugarcreek Township, Parker City, Petrolia and Chicora. Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
Salizzoni said the main reason that so many companies were called to help was because of the isolated location of the barn, and the lack of water to fight the blaze.
The barn and milk house were a total loss, the fire chief said, noting however, that no animals were housed in the barn, and no injuries were reported among fire crews.
A side-by-side ATV, manure spreaders and some other equipment stored in the barn were also destroyed. Salizzoni said that fortunately, most of the farm’s equipment was stored in other buildings.
The property is insured, Salizzoni said.
A state police fire marshal investigated the scene and reported that the fire was of undetermined origin.