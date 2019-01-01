The Community Blood Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York has announced planned blood drives at the following locations:
Jan. 3, 1-5 p.m., Penn Highlands Clearfield, 440 W. Front Street, Clearfield. (The drive is not at the hospital. It is at the large building where a Subway restaurant is located.)
Jan. 4, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Penn Highlands DuBois, CRC Building, 100 Hospital Drive, BuBois.
Feb. 5, 1-7 p.m., Treasure Lake Church in DuBois, 226 Treasure Lake Rd, DuBois.
Visit fourhearts.org for more information or call the Community Blood Bank at (814) 456-4206 with questions.
The Community Blood Bank is the supplier of blood to the Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital system — Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands DuBois — and the affiliated laboratories.
