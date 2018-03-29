PHYSICAL FITNESS

Tumblers;38;14

Weight Losers;26.5;25.5

Walkers;23;29

Jumping Jacks;16.5;35.5

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;553

Peggy Weible;486

Ashley Naugle;460

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;205

Karen Gralla;193

Peggy Weible;184

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Hit & Miss;27.5;16.5

Aunt Mildred's;27;17

Frank's Pizza;25;19

Johnson Motors;25;19

Carpet Spa;19.5;24.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;580

Peggy Weible;532

Klara Reynolds;454

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;237

Peggy Weible;191

Judy Beer;177

TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Gruda Chiropractic;19;9

Fat Kids Sports Bar;17;11

Salada Plumbing;15;13

Coca-Cola;14.5;13.5

Nosker Insurance;12;16

Division 2

Frank's Pizza;14.5;13.5

Keiths Tap Service;13;15

King Pins;12;16

Brians Four;12;16

Goodfellas;11;17

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Stoddard;743

Robert Woolbright III;691

Jena Lucas;672

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Stoddard;300

Jena Lucas;258

Robert Woolbright III; 257

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Seniors;13.5;7.5

4 Pins;13;8

Duck Pins;11;10

Teddie Bears;10;11

IV Bowlus;9;12

A&B's;6.5;14.5

Men's Top Weekly Series

Tony Morelli;799

Christopher Dunworth Sr.;668

Jeff Krach;616

Men's Top Weekly Games

Tony Morelli;296

Christopher Dunworth Sr.;246

Jeff Krach;213

Women's Top Weekly Series

Jeri Watson;544

Beckie Kriner;482

Klara Reynolds;452

Sarah Burns;452

Top Weekly Games

Jeri Watson;197

Klara Reynolds;193

Beckie Kriner;182

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Second Strike;9;3

Strosky's Garage;9;3

Niagara Cutter;7;5

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;7;5

KMI;6;6

BK Asphalt;6;6

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;5;7

Regulators;3;9

Open Flow;3;9

Top Weekly Series

Robert Smith;755

Andrew Yohn;744

Scot Meholick;742

Top Weekly Games

Robert Smith;300

Kevin Freas;279

Andrew Yohn;277

DuBOIS JUNIORS

Pocket Pounders;37;11

Pinheads;37;11

Broomsticks;33;15

Puppy Pals;32;16

House Shot Heroes;30;18

Jacd Up;24;24

N.G.N.L.;23;25

3 Musketeers;19;29

Gutter Gang;16;32

Thumbs Up;15;33

Hayshakers;11;37

Lady Strikers;11;37

Boy's Top Weekly Series

Ryan Mitskavich;775

Kadin Danch;668

Anthony Manning;636

Boy's Top Weekly Games

Ryan Mitskavich;279

Kadin Danch;259

Damon Foster;254

Girl's Top Weekly Series

Makayla Nicastro;559

Melia Mitskavich;513

Amanda Decker;505

Girl's Top Weekly Games

Makayla Nicastro;209

Melia Mitskavich;191

Amanda Decker;182

DuBOIS BANTAMS

Busters;37;11

Fazbear Pizza;30;18

The Undertales;29;19

The Fairly Odd Bowlers;28;20

Buck Hunters;27.5;20.5

Pin Pushers;20.5;27.5

Moana;20;28

Boy's Top Weekly Series

Andrew McIntosh;360

Aiden Via;319

Ayden Roy;313

Top Weekly Games

Andrew McIntosh;138

Kalen Ruffolo;124

Ayden Roy;119

Girl's Top Weekly Series

Kylee O'Donnell;343

Emma Roy;266

Taylor Roy;264

Girl's Top Weekly Games

Kylee O'Donnell;129

Emma Roy;105

Ayvah Taylor;99

BEAVER MEADOW

Treasure Chest;36.5;15.5

Caribbeans;35.5;16.5

Coral Reefs;30;22

Flowers;29.5;22.5

Buccaneers;27.5;24.5

Capt Kidds;27.5;24.5

Flamingos;25.5;26,5

Harbor Honeys;24;28

Four Turtles;21.5;30.5

Hurricanes;20.5;31.5

Barracudas;19;33

Bimini Babes;15;37

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;509

Katla Korb;505

Sherry Wolfgang;496

Top Weekly Games

Karen DeLoia;200

Luann Chiapelli;193

Mary Reuscher;190

BEVERAGE

Busch;32;20

Welch;29;23

Budweiser;21.5;30.5

Miller Lite;21.5;30.5

Top Weekly Series

Marian Pisoni;472

Sandra Irvin;440

Doris Batson ;433

Top Weekly Games

Marian Pisoni;187

Maxine Nava;175

Sandra Irvin;155

INDUSTRIAL

Division 1

1st: Calliati-Meholick

2nd: Fat Kids Sports Bar

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Shannon;772

Dan Overholser;700

Dan McIntosh;700

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;276

Dan McIntosh;266

Division 2

1st: Bill's Tractor and Paint

2nd: Joe Fender's

Top Weekly Series

Paul Fritz;701

Miles Hanna;675

Top Weekly Games

Paul Fritz;268

Miles Hanna;264

