PHYSICAL FITNESS
Tumblers;38;14
Weight Losers;26.5;25.5
Walkers;23;29
Jumping Jacks;16.5;35.5
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;553
Peggy Weible;486
Ashley Naugle;460
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;205
Karen Gralla;193
Peggy Weible;184
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Hit & Miss;27.5;16.5
Aunt Mildred's;27;17
Frank's Pizza;25;19
Johnson Motors;25;19
Carpet Spa;19.5;24.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;580
Peggy Weible;532
Klara Reynolds;454
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;237
Peggy Weible;191
Judy Beer;177
TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Gruda Chiropractic;19;9
Fat Kids Sports Bar;17;11
Salada Plumbing;15;13
Coca-Cola;14.5;13.5
Nosker Insurance;12;16
Division 2
Frank's Pizza;14.5;13.5
Keiths Tap Service;13;15
King Pins;12;16
Brians Four;12;16
Goodfellas;11;17
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;743
Robert Woolbright III;691
Jena Lucas;672
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Stoddard;300
Jena Lucas;258
Robert Woolbright III; 257
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Seniors;13.5;7.5
4 Pins;13;8
Duck Pins;11;10
Teddie Bears;10;11
IV Bowlus;9;12
A&B's;6.5;14.5
Men's Top Weekly Series
Tony Morelli;799
Christopher Dunworth Sr.;668
Jeff Krach;616
Men's Top Weekly Games
Tony Morelli;296
Christopher Dunworth Sr.;246
Jeff Krach;213
Women's Top Weekly Series
Jeri Watson;544
Beckie Kriner;482
Klara Reynolds;452
Sarah Burns;452
Top Weekly Games
Jeri Watson;197
Klara Reynolds;193
Beckie Kriner;182
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Second Strike;9;3
Strosky's Garage;9;3
Niagara Cutter;7;5
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;7;5
KMI;6;6
BK Asphalt;6;6
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;5;7
Regulators;3;9
Open Flow;3;9
Top Weekly Series
Robert Smith;755
Andrew Yohn;744
Scot Meholick;742
Top Weekly Games
Robert Smith;300
Kevin Freas;279
Andrew Yohn;277
DuBOIS JUNIORS
Pocket Pounders;37;11
Pinheads;37;11
Broomsticks;33;15
Puppy Pals;32;16
House Shot Heroes;30;18
Jacd Up;24;24
N.G.N.L.;23;25
3 Musketeers;19;29
Gutter Gang;16;32
Thumbs Up;15;33
Hayshakers;11;37
Lady Strikers;11;37
Boy's Top Weekly Series
Ryan Mitskavich;775
Kadin Danch;668
Anthony Manning;636
Boy's Top Weekly Games
Ryan Mitskavich;279
Kadin Danch;259
Damon Foster;254
Girl's Top Weekly Series
Makayla Nicastro;559
Melia Mitskavich;513
Amanda Decker;505
Girl's Top Weekly Games
Makayla Nicastro;209
Melia Mitskavich;191
Amanda Decker;182
DuBOIS BANTAMS
Busters;37;11
Fazbear Pizza;30;18
The Undertales;29;19
The Fairly Odd Bowlers;28;20
Buck Hunters;27.5;20.5
Pin Pushers;20.5;27.5
Moana;20;28
Boy's Top Weekly Series
Andrew McIntosh;360
Aiden Via;319
Ayden Roy;313
Top Weekly Games
Andrew McIntosh;138
Kalen Ruffolo;124
Ayden Roy;119
Girl's Top Weekly Series
Kylee O'Donnell;343
Emma Roy;266
Taylor Roy;264
Girl's Top Weekly Games
Kylee O'Donnell;129
Emma Roy;105
Ayvah Taylor;99
BEAVER MEADOW
Treasure Chest;36.5;15.5
Caribbeans;35.5;16.5
Coral Reefs;30;22
Flowers;29.5;22.5
Buccaneers;27.5;24.5
Capt Kidds;27.5;24.5
Flamingos;25.5;26,5
Harbor Honeys;24;28
Four Turtles;21.5;30.5
Hurricanes;20.5;31.5
Barracudas;19;33
Bimini Babes;15;37
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;509
Katla Korb;505
Sherry Wolfgang;496
Top Weekly Games
Karen DeLoia;200
Luann Chiapelli;193
Mary Reuscher;190
BEVERAGE
Busch;32;20
Welch;29;23
Budweiser;21.5;30.5
Miller Lite;21.5;30.5
Top Weekly Series
Marian Pisoni;472
Sandra Irvin;440
Doris Batson ;433
Top Weekly Games
Marian Pisoni;187
Maxine Nava;175
Sandra Irvin;155
INDUSTRIAL
Division 1
1st: Calliati-Meholick
2nd: Fat Kids Sports Bar
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Shannon;772
Dan Overholser;700
Dan McIntosh;700
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;276
Dan McIntosh;266
Division 2
1st: Bill's Tractor and Paint
2nd: Joe Fender's
Top Weekly Series
Paul Fritz;701
Miles Hanna;675
Top Weekly Games
Paul Fritz;268
Miles Hanna;264
