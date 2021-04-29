TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Goodfellas;21;11
Salada Plumbing;19;13
Brians Four;19;13
Naopli's Pizza;15;17
Nosker Ins.;12.5;19.5
Division 2
DuBois Diner;22;10
Frank's Pizza;17;15
Smyers Grocery;16.5;15.5
DuBois Granite;10;22
Legends Powersports;8;24
Top Weekly Series
Brian Hansell;700
Andrew Yohn;689
Chris Harris;677
Top Weekly Games
Brian Hansell;256
Shawn Gregory;247
Andrew Yohn;246
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;12;8
BBT;11;9
Open Flow;10;10
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;9;11
BK Asphalt;9;11
Strosky's Garage;8;12
Second Strike;8;12
Top Weekly Series
Brian Doel;762
Tim Oswalt;729
Kyle Shannon;720
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;267
Brian Doel;258
Tim Oswalt;244