TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Goodfellas;21;11

Salada Plumbing;19;13

Brians Four;19;13

Naopli's Pizza;15;17

Nosker Ins.;12.5;19.5

Division 2

DuBois Diner;22;10

Frank's Pizza;17;15

Smyers Grocery;16.5;15.5

DuBois Granite;10;22

Legends Powersports;8;24

Top Weekly Series

Brian Hansell;700

Andrew Yohn;689

Chris Harris;677

Top Weekly Games

Brian Hansell;256

Shawn Gregory;247

Andrew Yohn;246

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;12;8

BBT;11;9

Open Flow;10;10

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;9;11

BK Asphalt;9;11

Strosky's Garage;8;12

Second Strike;8;12

Top Weekly Series

Brian Doel;762

Tim Oswalt;729

Kyle Shannon;720

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;267

Brian Doel;258

Tim Oswalt;244

