PHYSICAL FITNESS
Tumblers;35;13
Weight Losers;25.5;22.5
Walkers;22;26
Jumping Jacks;13.5;34.5
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;609
Mary Segerberg;500
Peggy Weible;476
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;210,204
Peggy Weible;187
Renee Narvey;177
TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Gruda Chiropractic;18;6
Salada Plumbing;15;9
Fat Kids Sports Bar;13;11
Coca-Cola;11.5;12.5
Nosker Insurance;11;13
Division 2
Keiths Tap Cleaning;12;12
Brians Four;12;12
Frank's Pizza;11.5;12.5
Good Fellas;8;16
Kingpins;8;16
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;713
Mike Hayward;682
Nate Nosker;681
Top Weekly Games
Les Weible;277
Nate Nosker;264
Pat Nosker;259
BEAVER MEADOW
Treasure Chest;35.5;12.5
Caribbeans;32.5;15.5
Coral Reefs;27; 21
Buccaneers;27;21
Flowers;26.5;21.5
Capt Kidds;24.5;23.5
Flamingos;24.5;23.5
Harbor Honeys;21;27
Hurricanes;19.5;28.5
Four Turtles ;18;30
Barracudas;18;30
Bimini Babes;4;34
Top Weekly Series
Peggy Weible;606
Mary Reed;566
Elvie delaTorre;527
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;231
Mary Reed;201
Ginny Libby;192
BEVERAGE
Busch;28;20
Welch;28;20
Budweiser;21.5;26.6
Miller Lite;18.5;29.5
Top Weekly Series
Marian Pisoni;502
Patty Huffman;436
Doris Batson;426
Top Weekly Games
Marian Pisoni;204
Nellie Pisarchick;164
Doris Batson;157
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
Division 1
1st - Fat Kids Sports Bar
2nd - Calliari-Meholick
Top Weekly Series
Jamie Wood;697
Kyle Shannon;691
Top Weekly Games
Chuck Nicastro;257
Jamie Wood;252
Division 2
1st - Bill's Tractor and Paint
2nd - Joe Fender's
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;672
Robert Woolbright;658
Roger Manning;648
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Stoddard;300
Robert Woolbright;239
