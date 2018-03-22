PHYSICAL FITNESS

Tumblers;35;13

Weight Losers;25.5;22.5

Walkers;22;26

Jumping Jacks;13.5;34.5

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;609

Mary Segerberg;500

Peggy Weible;476

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;210,204

Peggy Weible;187

Renee Narvey;177

TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Gruda Chiropractic;18;6

Salada Plumbing;15;9

Fat Kids Sports Bar;13;11

Coca-Cola;11.5;12.5

Nosker Insurance;11;13

Division 2

Keiths Tap Cleaning;12;12

Brians Four;12;12

Frank's Pizza;11.5;12.5

Good Fellas;8;16

Kingpins;8;16

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;713

Mike Hayward;682

Nate Nosker;681

Top Weekly Games

Les Weible;277

Nate Nosker;264

Pat Nosker;259

BEAVER MEADOW

Treasure Chest;35.5;12.5

Caribbeans;32.5;15.5

Coral Reefs;27; 21

Buccaneers;27;21

Flowers;26.5;21.5

Capt Kidds;24.5;23.5

Flamingos;24.5;23.5

Harbor Honeys;21;27

Hurricanes;19.5;28.5

Four Turtles ;18;30

Barracudas;18;30

Bimini Babes;4;34

Top Weekly Series

Peggy Weible;606

Mary Reed;566

Elvie delaTorre;527

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;231

Mary Reed;201

Ginny Libby;192

BEVERAGE

Busch;28;20

Welch;28;20

Budweiser;21.5;26.6

Miller Lite;18.5;29.5

Top Weekly Series

Marian Pisoni;502

Patty Huffman;436

Doris Batson;426

Top Weekly Games

Marian Pisoni;204

Nellie Pisarchick;164

Doris Batson;157

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

Division 1

1st - Fat Kids Sports Bar

2nd - Calliari-Meholick

Top Weekly Series

Jamie Wood;697

Kyle Shannon;691

Top Weekly Games

Chuck Nicastro;257

Jamie Wood;252

Division 2

1st - Bill's Tractor and Paint

2nd - Joe Fender's

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Stoddard;672

Robert Woolbright;658

Roger Manning;648

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Stoddard;300

Robert Woolbright;239

