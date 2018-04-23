DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Hit & Miss;39.5;20.5

Aunt Mildred;37;23

Johnson Motors;33;27

Frank's Pizza;33;27

Carpet Spa;26.5;33.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;522

Peggy Weible;505

Sherry Wolfgang;493

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;201

Cherie Naugle;187

Cherry Wolfgang;185

TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Gruda Chiropractic;27;9

Fat Kids Sports Bar;25;11

Salada Plumbing;19;17

Coca-Cola;17.5;18.5

Nosker Insurance;13;23

Division 2

Brians Four;18;18

Frank's Pizza;15.5;20.5

Goodfellas;15;21

Kingpins;15;21

Keiths Tap Service;15;21

Top Weekly Series

Cam Tilson Jr.;642

Gary Knight;638

Dalton Doverspike;633

Top Weekly Games

Dalton Doverspike;264

Zack Good;234

Gary Knight;232

OWENS-BROCKWAY MENS

Flintstones;136.5;93.5

OAC;121;109

Mancini's Maulers;116.5;113.5

Suigs Warriors;110.5;119.5

Randy's Raiders;106.5;123.5

Crenshaw Crushers;99;131

Top Weekly Series

Brian Hansell;722

Keith Jones;704

John Paladino;694

Top Weekly Games

Brian Hansell;269

Paul Fritz;258

Keith Jones;257

Brian Hansell;257

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Seniors;19.5;7.5

4 Pins;18;9

Duck Pins;13;14

IV Bowlus;12;15

Teddie Bears;10;17

A&B's;8.5;18.5

Men's Top Weekly Series

Jeff Krach;608

Nick Kuntz;605

Tony Morelli;570

Men's Top Weekly Games

Tony Morelli;243

Jeff Krach;236

Nick Kuntz;232

Women's Top Weekly Series

Kim Krach;508

Kristin Day;471

Klara Reynolds;433

Women's Top Weekly Games

Kim Krach;199

Kristin Day;180

Beckie Kriner;163

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;16;8

Strosky's Garage;14;10

Niagara Cutter;14;10

BK Asphalt;14;10

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;13;11

Open Flow;12;12

Second Strike;12;12

KMI;9;15

Regulators;6;18

Top Weekly Series

Brian Doel;769

Scot Meholick;745

Bill Barry;738

Top Weekly Games

Brandon Smith;279

Ray Reed;278

Scot Meholick;278

GOLD DIGGERS

W&W Equipment;27;13

Julio's Tavern;26;14

DuBois Lanes;25;15

Nedza Funeral Home;22;18

Dan's Pro Shop;20;20

Top Weekly Series

Dan McIntosh;732

Matt Klebacha;729

Brandon Cryster;679

Top Weekly Games

Dan McIntosh;258

Matt Klebacha;258

Brandon Cryster;257

GOLD MINERS

Mowrey Plumbing;27;13

Firehouse Pizzeria;20;20

Mine's in the Gutter;18;22

Fat Kid's;11;29

Kutsels 322 Auto;4;36

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;727

Denny Hunter;675

Bill Barry;664

Top Weekly Games

Bill Barry;279

Gary Knight;277

Denny Hunter;257

