DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Hit & Miss;39.5;20.5
Aunt Mildred;37;23
Johnson Motors;33;27
Frank's Pizza;33;27
Carpet Spa;26.5;33.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;522
Peggy Weible;505
Sherry Wolfgang;493
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;201
Cherie Naugle;187
Cherry Wolfgang;185
TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Gruda Chiropractic;27;9
Fat Kids Sports Bar;25;11
Salada Plumbing;19;17
Coca-Cola;17.5;18.5
Nosker Insurance;13;23
Division 2
Brians Four;18;18
Frank's Pizza;15.5;20.5
Goodfellas;15;21
Kingpins;15;21
Keiths Tap Service;15;21
Top Weekly Series
Cam Tilson Jr.;642
Gary Knight;638
Dalton Doverspike;633
Top Weekly Games
Dalton Doverspike;264
Zack Good;234
Gary Knight;232
OWENS-BROCKWAY MENS
Flintstones;136.5;93.5
OAC;121;109
Mancini's Maulers;116.5;113.5
Suigs Warriors;110.5;119.5
Randy's Raiders;106.5;123.5
Crenshaw Crushers;99;131
Top Weekly Series
Brian Hansell;722
Keith Jones;704
John Paladino;694
Top Weekly Games
Brian Hansell;269
Paul Fritz;258
Keith Jones;257
Brian Hansell;257
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Seniors;19.5;7.5
4 Pins;18;9
Duck Pins;13;14
IV Bowlus;12;15
Teddie Bears;10;17
A&B's;8.5;18.5
Men's Top Weekly Series
Jeff Krach;608
Nick Kuntz;605
Tony Morelli;570
Men's Top Weekly Games
Tony Morelli;243
Jeff Krach;236
Nick Kuntz;232
Women's Top Weekly Series
Kim Krach;508
Kristin Day;471
Klara Reynolds;433
Women's Top Weekly Games
Kim Krach;199
Kristin Day;180
Beckie Kriner;163
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;16;8
Strosky's Garage;14;10
Niagara Cutter;14;10
BK Asphalt;14;10
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;13;11
Open Flow;12;12
Second Strike;12;12
KMI;9;15
Regulators;6;18
Top Weekly Series
Brian Doel;769
Scot Meholick;745
Bill Barry;738
Top Weekly Games
Brandon Smith;279
Ray Reed;278
Scot Meholick;278
GOLD DIGGERS
W&W Equipment;27;13
Julio's Tavern;26;14
DuBois Lanes;25;15
Nedza Funeral Home;22;18
Dan's Pro Shop;20;20
Top Weekly Series
Dan McIntosh;732
Matt Klebacha;729
Brandon Cryster;679
Top Weekly Games
Dan McIntosh;258
Matt Klebacha;258
Brandon Cryster;257
GOLD MINERS
Mowrey Plumbing;27;13
Firehouse Pizzeria;20;20
Mine's in the Gutter;18;22
Fat Kid's;11;29
Kutsels 322 Auto;4;36
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;727
Denny Hunter;675
Bill Barry;664
Top Weekly Games
Bill Barry;279
Gary Knight;277
Denny Hunter;257
