TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Salada Plumbing;24;8

Nosker Ins.;22;10

Legends Power Equipment;19;13

Janney Financial;18;14

Fat Kids Sports Bar;15;17

Goodfellas;15;17

Division 2

(no score available)

Brian Four

Mid-State Amusement

Balls Bowling

Head To Toe

Frank's Pizza

Top Weekly Series

Brad Young;751

Patrick Johnston;704

Pat Nosker;695

Top Weekly Games

Brad Young;279

Pat Nosker;279

Patrick Johnston;266

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;23.5;8.5

Johnson Motors;17;15

Carpet Spa;13;19

Aunt Mildred's;10.5;21.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;549

Debbie Gallagher;427

Karen Gralla;416

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;195

Karen Gralla;163

Marilyn Busatto;159

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Newcomers;16;5

Seniors;13.5;7.5

A&B's;12;9

4 Pins;10.5;10.5

Teddie Bears;10;11

Men's Top Weekly Series

Jeff Krach;597

Robby Micale;562

Nick Kuntz;518

Men's Top Weekly Games

Jeff Krach;218

Robby Micale;214

Joe Grecco;192

Women's Top Weekly Series

Kim Krach;487

Klara Reynolds;450

Beckie Kriner;445

Women's Top Weekly Games

Kim Krach;204

Klara Reynolds;170

Beckie Kriner;169

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;21.5;10.5

W&W Equipment;20;12

Strosky's Garage;18;14

Second Strike;15;17

Open Flow;15;17

BBT;14.5;17.5

BK Asphalt;13;19

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;11;21

Top Weekly Series

Ed Strosky;826

Ryan Mitskavich;757

Tom Sliwinski;725

Top Weekly Games

Ed Strosky;298

Patrick Johnston;290

Tom Sliwinski;289

DUBOIS JUNIORS

Hat;13;3

Clout Gods;11;5

Alley Masters;10;6

The Idiotic Bowlers;10;6

Turkey Thugs;9.5;6.5

Tri Force;9;7

Three Musketeers;8;8

The Strikers;8;8

The Bike Riders;4.5;11.5

Basic White Girls;3;13

Gutter Gang;3;13

Boys Top Weekly Series

Kadin Danch;648

Anthony Manning;621

Cameron Passmore;565

Boys Top Weekly Games

Anthony Manning;266

Kadin Danch;253

Tyler McIntosh;216

Girls Top Weekly Series

Morrigan Decker;604

Amanda Decker;559

Melia Mitskavich;553

Girls Top Weekly Games

Morrigan Decker;222

Melia Mitskavich;207

Samantha Passmore;203

DuBOIS BANTAMS

Team Mooney;15;1

The Dirty Bubble Blowers;13;3

Turkey Warriors;11.5;11.5

The Three Musketeers;11;5

The Hubba Bubbas;8.5;7.5

The Flintstones;7;9

Pin Pinchers;3;13

Handseys;3;13

Boys Top Weekly Series

Dalton Reasinger;396

Klaen Ruffolo;322

Gary Crawford;289

Boys Top Weekly Games

Dalton Reasinger;137

Kalen Ruffolo;131

Gary Crawford;114

Girls Top Weekly Series

Taylor Roy;348

Bella Freas;342

Emma Roy;301

Top Weekly Games

Bella Freas;148

Taylor Roy;124

Emma Roy;119

BEAVER MEADOW

Four Turtles;28;8

Flowers;24.5;11.5

Caribbeans;20;16

Harbor Honeys;19.5;16.5

Buccaneers;19;17

Coral Reefs;18;18

Flamingos;17;19

Capt.Kidds;14;22

Barracudas;14;22

Hurricanes;13;23

Bimini Babes;11;25

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;580

Jen Graeca;524

Molly Bullers;460

Top Weekly Games

Mary Reed;232

Jen Graeca;197

Stacey Kirk;176

CLOVERLEAF

Dick's Cleaning;25;11

Steeple Furniture;20;16

322 Kutsel Auto Sales;16;20

S&T Bank;11;25

Top Weekly Series

Kay Kurtz;509

Lulu Ramsey;459

Alyssa Carney;457

Top Weekly Games

Kay Kurtz;185

Nancy Huffman;181

Marian Douthit;174

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Sprinters;20;12

Tumblers;19;13

Weight Losers;19;13

Walkers;18;14

Dumb Bells;17;15

Jumping Jacks;3;29

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;569

Karen Gralla;477

Taeng Shaffer;462

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;215

Patty Huffman;185

Michelle Buskirk;180

