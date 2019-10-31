TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Salada Plumbing;24;8
Nosker Ins.;22;10
Legends Power Equipment;19;13
Janney Financial;18;14
Fat Kids Sports Bar;15;17
Goodfellas;15;17
Division 2
(no score available)
Brian Four
Mid-State Amusement
Balls Bowling
Head To Toe
Frank's Pizza
Top Weekly Series
Brad Young;751
Patrick Johnston;704
Pat Nosker;695
Top Weekly Games
Brad Young;279
Pat Nosker;279
Patrick Johnston;266
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;23.5;8.5
Johnson Motors;17;15
Carpet Spa;13;19
Aunt Mildred's;10.5;21.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;549
Debbie Gallagher;427
Karen Gralla;416
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;195
Karen Gralla;163
Marilyn Busatto;159
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Newcomers;16;5
Seniors;13.5;7.5
A&B's;12;9
4 Pins;10.5;10.5
Teddie Bears;10;11
Men's Top Weekly Series
Jeff Krach;597
Robby Micale;562
Nick Kuntz;518
Men's Top Weekly Games
Jeff Krach;218
Robby Micale;214
Joe Grecco;192
Women's Top Weekly Series
Kim Krach;487
Klara Reynolds;450
Beckie Kriner;445
Women's Top Weekly Games
Kim Krach;204
Klara Reynolds;170
Beckie Kriner;169
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;21.5;10.5
W&W Equipment;20;12
Strosky's Garage;18;14
Second Strike;15;17
Open Flow;15;17
BBT;14.5;17.5
BK Asphalt;13;19
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;11;21
Top Weekly Series
Ed Strosky;826
Ryan Mitskavich;757
Tom Sliwinski;725
Top Weekly Games
Ed Strosky;298
Patrick Johnston;290
Tom Sliwinski;289
DUBOIS JUNIORS
Hat;13;3
Clout Gods;11;5
Alley Masters;10;6
The Idiotic Bowlers;10;6
Turkey Thugs;9.5;6.5
Tri Force;9;7
Three Musketeers;8;8
The Strikers;8;8
The Bike Riders;4.5;11.5
Basic White Girls;3;13
Gutter Gang;3;13
Boys Top Weekly Series
Kadin Danch;648
Anthony Manning;621
Cameron Passmore;565
Boys Top Weekly Games
Anthony Manning;266
Kadin Danch;253
Tyler McIntosh;216
Girls Top Weekly Series
Morrigan Decker;604
Amanda Decker;559
Melia Mitskavich;553
Girls Top Weekly Games
Morrigan Decker;222
Melia Mitskavich;207
Samantha Passmore;203
DuBOIS BANTAMS
Team Mooney;15;1
The Dirty Bubble Blowers;13;3
Turkey Warriors;11.5;11.5
The Three Musketeers;11;5
The Hubba Bubbas;8.5;7.5
The Flintstones;7;9
Pin Pinchers;3;13
Handseys;3;13
Boys Top Weekly Series
Dalton Reasinger;396
Klaen Ruffolo;322
Gary Crawford;289
Boys Top Weekly Games
Dalton Reasinger;137
Kalen Ruffolo;131
Gary Crawford;114
Girls Top Weekly Series
Taylor Roy;348
Bella Freas;342
Emma Roy;301
Top Weekly Games
Bella Freas;148
Taylor Roy;124
Emma Roy;119
BEAVER MEADOW
Four Turtles;28;8
Flowers;24.5;11.5
Caribbeans;20;16
Harbor Honeys;19.5;16.5
Buccaneers;19;17
Coral Reefs;18;18
Flamingos;17;19
Capt.Kidds;14;22
Barracudas;14;22
Hurricanes;13;23
Bimini Babes;11;25
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;580
Jen Graeca;524
Molly Bullers;460
Top Weekly Games
Mary Reed;232
Jen Graeca;197
Stacey Kirk;176
CLOVERLEAF
Dick's Cleaning;25;11
Steeple Furniture;20;16
322 Kutsel Auto Sales;16;20
S&T Bank;11;25
Top Weekly Series
Kay Kurtz;509
Lulu Ramsey;459
Alyssa Carney;457
Top Weekly Games
Kay Kurtz;185
Nancy Huffman;181
Marian Douthit;174
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Sprinters;20;12
Tumblers;19;13
Weight Losers;19;13
Walkers;18;14
Dumb Bells;17;15
Jumping Jacks;3;29
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;569
Karen Gralla;477
Taeng Shaffer;462
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;215
Patty Huffman;185
Michelle Buskirk;180