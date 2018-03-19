TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Gruda Chiropractic;14;6
Salada Plumbing;12;8
Fat Kids Sports Bar;12;8
Coca-Cola;9.5;10.5
Nosker Insurance;7;13
Division 2
Frank's Pizza;11.5;8.5
Keiths Tap Cleaning;11;9
Brians Four;9;11
Goodfellas;8;12
King Pins;6;14
Top Weekly Series
Jackie Mitskavich;731
Pat Hanna;711
Kyle Shannon;683
Top Weekly Games
Pat Hanna;279
Pat Nosker;278
Bud Fye;251
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Hit & Miss;28.5;15.5
Johnson Motors;28;16
Aunt Mildred's;26;18
Frank's Pizza;22;22
Carpet Spa;23.5;20.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;527
Sherry Wolfgang;518
Judy Beer;495
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;211
Sherry Wolfgang;179
Marilyn Busatto;178
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Tumblers;31;13
Weight Losers;23.5;20.5
Walkers;22;22
Jumping Jacks;11.5;32.5
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;531
Ashley Naugle;507
Taeng Shaffer;456
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;203
Ashley Naugle;188
Taeng Shaffer;169
SPORTSMAN'S
Division A
KMI;33.5;14.5
4 Horsemen;31.5;16.5
ARC Restaurants;24;24
Head-to-Toe;19.5;28.5
DuBois Lanes;17;31
Top Weekly Series
Mike Hayward;728
Chad Hilliard;712
Jackie Mitskavich;697
John Hilliard;697
Top Weekly Games
Nate Dennis Jr.;288
Chad Hillaird;264
Patrick Snyder;263
Division B
Floorshow;26;22
Team X;23.5;24.5
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;21.5;26.5
Alley Kats;19;29
Top Weekly Series
Andy Werner;650
Jim Pullman;592
Jack Yohe;576
Top Weekly Games
Andy Werner;236
Jim Pullman;225
Joe Hrinya;222
GOLD DIGGERS
W&W Equipment;17;7
Julio's Tavern;16;8
Nedza Funeral Home;16;8
DuBois Lanes;15;9
Dan's Pro Shop;14;10
Top Weekly Series
Dan McIntosh;739
Joe Swisher;633
Brandon Cryster;633
Top Weekly Games
Brandon Cryster;258
Dan McIntosh;257
Nick Kuntz;247
Gold Miners
Mowrey Plumbing;14;10
Firehouse Pizzeria;13;11
Mine's in the Gutter;7;17
Fat Kid's;6;18
Kutsels 322 Auto;2;22
Top Weekly Series
Cam Tilson Jr.;746
Chuck Kutsel;698
Rick Pearce;698
Top Weekly Games
Chuck Kutsel;277
Cam Tilson Jr.;269
Gary Knight;265
OWENS-BROCKWAY MENS
Flintstones;90;48
OAC;70;68
Mancini's Maulers;66.5;71.5
Randy's Raiders;65;73
Crenshaw Crushers;63.5;74.5
Suigs Warriors;59;79
Top Weekly Series
Carl Haymaker;754
Roger Manning Jr.;716
Paul Fritz;713
Top Weekly Games
Carl Haymaker;259
Roger Manning Jr.;259
Eric Brubaker;256
LITTS CLUB
Division 1
Friendship Hose Co. No. 2;27;9
5 Guys 15 Balls;23;13
Joe's Tux Shop;17;19
The Floorshow;16;20
Top Weekly Series
Jerry Park;648
Joe Swisher;623
Craig Edwards;601
Top Weekly Games
Craig Edwards;256
Jerry Park;218
Joe Swisher;212
Division 2
Steeple Furniture;20;16
Moose Knuckles 2;19;17
Hosers;11;25
Lithuanian Lightning;11;25
Top Weekly Series
Ed Pernesky;670
Jon Davis;623
Jeff Sprague;583
Top Weekly Games
Ed Pernesky;244
Jon Davis;231
Ed Ivoska;224
CLOVERLEAF
S&T Bank;31;13
Rocky Rhodes Construction;29;15
Steeple Furniture;26;18
Kutsel 322 Auto Sales;21;23
Dick's Cleaning;21;23
Top Weekly Series
Kay Kurtz;488
Patty Huffman;484
Marian Douhit;475
Top Weekly Games
Kay Kurtz;181
Marian Douhit;174
Shirley Conrad;172
BEELINER
Jim’s Glass;26.5;17.5
Franks Pizza;24.5;19.5
Jim’s Atlantic;24;20
Sandy Club;24;20
Highway Equipment;21;23
Murrays Freightliner;12;32
Top Weekly Series
Peggy Weible;559
Michelle Buskirk;521
Kelly Witherite;482
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;202
Michelle Buskirk;189
Jendi Schwab;186
