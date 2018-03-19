TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Gruda Chiropractic;14;6

Salada Plumbing;12;8

Fat Kids Sports Bar;12;8

Coca-Cola;9.5;10.5

Nosker Insurance;7;13

Division 2

Frank's Pizza;11.5;8.5

Keiths Tap Cleaning;11;9

Brians Four;9;11

Goodfellas;8;12

King Pins;6;14

Top Weekly Series

Jackie Mitskavich;731

Pat Hanna;711

Kyle Shannon;683

Top Weekly Games

Pat Hanna;279

Pat Nosker;278

Bud Fye;251

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Hit & Miss;28.5;15.5

Johnson Motors;28;16

Aunt Mildred's;26;18

Frank's Pizza;22;22

Carpet Spa;23.5;20.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;527

Sherry Wolfgang;518

Judy Beer;495

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;211

Sherry Wolfgang;179

Marilyn Busatto;178

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Tumblers;31;13

Weight Losers;23.5;20.5

Walkers;22;22

Jumping Jacks;11.5;32.5

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;531

Ashley Naugle;507

Taeng Shaffer;456

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;203

Ashley Naugle;188

Taeng Shaffer;169

SPORTSMAN'S

Division A

KMI;33.5;14.5

4 Horsemen;31.5;16.5

ARC Restaurants;24;24

Head-to-Toe;19.5;28.5

DuBois Lanes;17;31

Top Weekly Series

Mike Hayward;728

Chad Hilliard;712

Jackie Mitskavich;697

John Hilliard;697

Top Weekly Games

Nate Dennis Jr.;288

Chad Hillaird;264

Patrick Snyder;263

Division B

Floorshow;26;22

Team X;23.5;24.5

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;21.5;26.5

Alley Kats;19;29

Top Weekly Series

Andy Werner;650

Jim Pullman;592

Jack Yohe;576

Top Weekly Games

Andy Werner;236

Jim Pullman;225

Joe Hrinya;222

GOLD DIGGERS

W&W Equipment;17;7

Julio's Tavern;16;8

Nedza Funeral Home;16;8

DuBois Lanes;15;9

Dan's Pro Shop;14;10

Top Weekly Series

Dan McIntosh;739

Joe Swisher;633

Brandon Cryster;633

Top Weekly Games

Brandon Cryster;258

Dan McIntosh;257

Nick Kuntz;247

Gold Miners

Mowrey Plumbing;14;10

Firehouse Pizzeria;13;11

Mine's in the Gutter;7;17

Fat Kid's;6;18

Kutsels 322 Auto;2;22

Top Weekly Series

Cam Tilson Jr.;746

Chuck Kutsel;698

Rick Pearce;698

Top Weekly Games

Chuck Kutsel;277

Cam Tilson Jr.;269

Gary Knight;265

OWENS-BROCKWAY MENS

Flintstones;90;48

OAC;70;68

Mancini's Maulers;66.5;71.5

Randy's Raiders;65;73

Crenshaw Crushers;63.5;74.5

Suigs Warriors;59;79

Top Weekly Series

Carl Haymaker;754

Roger Manning Jr.;716

Paul Fritz;713

Top Weekly Games

Carl Haymaker;259

Roger Manning Jr.;259

Eric Brubaker;256

LITTS CLUB

Division 1

Friendship Hose Co. No. 2;27;9

5 Guys 15 Balls;23;13

Joe's Tux Shop;17;19

The Floorshow;16;20

Top Weekly Series

Jerry Park;648

Joe Swisher;623

Craig Edwards;601

Top Weekly Games

Craig Edwards;256

Jerry Park;218

Joe Swisher;212

Division 2

Steeple Furniture;20;16

Moose Knuckles 2;19;17

Hosers;11;25

Lithuanian Lightning;11;25

Top Weekly Series

Ed Pernesky;670

Jon Davis;623

Jeff Sprague;583

Top Weekly Games

Ed Pernesky;244

Jon Davis;231

Ed Ivoska;224

CLOVERLEAF

S&T Bank;31;13

Rocky Rhodes Construction;29;15

Steeple Furniture;26;18

Kutsel 322 Auto Sales;21;23

Dick's Cleaning;21;23

Top Weekly Series

Kay Kurtz;488

Patty Huffman;484

Marian Douhit;475

Top Weekly Games

Kay Kurtz;181

Marian Douhit;174

Shirley Conrad;172

BEELINER

Jim’s Glass;26.5;17.5

Franks Pizza;24.5;19.5

Jim’s Atlantic;24;20

Sandy Club;24;20

Highway Equipment;21;23

Murrays Freightliner;12;32

Top Weekly Series

Peggy Weible;559

Michelle Buskirk;521

Kelly Witherite;482

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;202

Michelle Buskirk;189

Jendi Schwab;186

