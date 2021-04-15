BEAVER MEADOW

Buccaneers;36.5;15.5

Four Turtles;28.5;23.5

Treasure Chest;28;24

Capt. Kidds;28;24

Barracudas;25.5;26.5

Coral Reefs;23;29

Caribbeans;22;30

Flamingos;16.5;35.5

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;531

Judi Boyce;483

Luann Chiappelli;464

Top Weekly Games

Mary Reed;191

Judi Boyce;181

Regina Grezda;170

Deb Gallagher;170

BEELINER

Jim's Atlantic;41;11

Highway Equipment;32;20

Franks Pizza;31;21

Sandy Club;25.5;26.5

Murrays Freightliner;20.5;31.5

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;518

Mary Segerberg;499

Taeng Shaffer;474

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;184, 180

Taeng Shaffer;184

Debbie Muth;180

CLOVERLEAF

Cowans;31;21

322 Kutsel Auto;29;23

S&T Bank;28.5;23.5

Dick's Cleaning;28;24

Pro Cam Tech;21;31

Steeple Furniture;18.5;33.5

Top Weekly Series

Tracy Shenkle;548

Marian Douthit;506

Bonnie Kelichner;486

Top Weekly Games

Tracy Shenkle;203

Marian Douthit;197

Alyssa Carney;184

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Walkers;41.5;14.5

Weight Losers;33;23

Tumblers;29.5;26.5

Sprinters;29;27

Dumb Bells;22;34

Jumping Jacks;13;43

Top Weekly Series

Mary Segerberg;511

Maryann Kutsel;479

Ashley Naugle;455

Top Weekly Games

Mary Segerberg;197

Brenda Mooney;183

Maryann Kutsel;174

* Walkers won first place for second half

TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Brians Four;16;8

Goodfellas;15;9

Nosker Ins;12.5;11.5

Salada Plumbing;12;12

Napoli's Pizza;9;15

Division 2

DuBois Diner;17;7

Smyers Grocery;11.5;12.5

Frank's Pizza;11;13

DuBois Granite;9;15

Legends Powersports;7;17

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;734

Tom Cornelio;699

Tim Oswalt;685

Top Weekly Games

Pat Nosker;300

Jim Oswalt;266

Rich Pothoven;258

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Open Flow;8;4

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;8;4

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;8;4

BBT;5;7

BK Asphalt;5;7

Strosky's Garage;4;8

Second Strike;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Patrick Johnston;756

Jackie Mitskavich;730

Brandon Orsich;708

Top Weekly Games

Patrick Johnston;300

Ray Reed;286

Jackie Mitskavich;268

Brandon Orsich;268

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Teddie Bears;21;3

4 Pins;17;7

Misfits;16;8

Pindemics;14;10

A & B's;4;20

Men's Weekly Series

Robert Micale;643

Nick Kuntz;615

Casey Wolfe;612

Men's Weekly Games

Nick Kuntz;279

Robert Micale;246

Dennis Fenton;244

Women's Weekly Series

Sarah Burns;430

Carissa Micale;429

Laurie Dunworth;413

Women's Weekly Games

JoAnne Callas;170

Sarah Burns;163

Beckie Kriner;161

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;35;13

Aunt Mildred's;28.5;19.5

Carpet Spa;23.5;24.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;502

Marion Pisoni;455

Peggy Weible;437

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;175

Rene Narvey;174

Marion Pisoni;172

GOLD ODD

Charlie's Pub;11;1

Mowrey Plumbing;6;6

Nedza Funeral Home;6;6

Top Weekly Series

Ryan Mitskavich;814

Morrigan Decker;650

Scott Mowrey;646

Top Weekly Games

Ryan Mitskavich;300

Gary Knight;268

Scott Mowrey;255

GOLD EVEN

Dan's Pro Shop;9;3

Fat Kid's;6;6

Double Yoi;6;6

DuBois Lanes;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Bill Barry;687

Kyle Shannon;684

Joe Swisher;619

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;279

Bill Barry;236

Joe Swisher;235

