BEAVER MEADOW
Buccaneers;36.5;15.5
Four Turtles;28.5;23.5
Treasure Chest;28;24
Capt. Kidds;28;24
Barracudas;25.5;26.5
Coral Reefs;23;29
Caribbeans;22;30
Flamingos;16.5;35.5
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;531
Judi Boyce;483
Luann Chiappelli;464
Top Weekly Games
Mary Reed;191
Judi Boyce;181
Regina Grezda;170
Deb Gallagher;170
BEELINER
Jim's Atlantic;41;11
Highway Equipment;32;20
Franks Pizza;31;21
Sandy Club;25.5;26.5
Murrays Freightliner;20.5;31.5
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;518
Mary Segerberg;499
Taeng Shaffer;474
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;184, 180
Taeng Shaffer;184
Debbie Muth;180
CLOVERLEAF
Cowans;31;21
322 Kutsel Auto;29;23
S&T Bank;28.5;23.5
Dick's Cleaning;28;24
Pro Cam Tech;21;31
Steeple Furniture;18.5;33.5
Top Weekly Series
Tracy Shenkle;548
Marian Douthit;506
Bonnie Kelichner;486
Top Weekly Games
Tracy Shenkle;203
Marian Douthit;197
Alyssa Carney;184
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Walkers;41.5;14.5
Weight Losers;33;23
Tumblers;29.5;26.5
Sprinters;29;27
Dumb Bells;22;34
Jumping Jacks;13;43
Top Weekly Series
Mary Segerberg;511
Maryann Kutsel;479
Ashley Naugle;455
Top Weekly Games
Mary Segerberg;197
Brenda Mooney;183
Maryann Kutsel;174
* Walkers won first place for second half
TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Brians Four;16;8
Goodfellas;15;9
Nosker Ins;12.5;11.5
Salada Plumbing;12;12
Napoli's Pizza;9;15
Division 2
DuBois Diner;17;7
Smyers Grocery;11.5;12.5
Frank's Pizza;11;13
DuBois Granite;9;15
Legends Powersports;7;17
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;734
Tom Cornelio;699
Tim Oswalt;685
Top Weekly Games
Pat Nosker;300
Jim Oswalt;266
Rich Pothoven;258
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Open Flow;8;4
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;8;4
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;8;4
BBT;5;7
BK Asphalt;5;7
Strosky's Garage;4;8
Second Strike;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Patrick Johnston;756
Jackie Mitskavich;730
Brandon Orsich;708
Top Weekly Games
Patrick Johnston;300
Ray Reed;286
Jackie Mitskavich;268
Brandon Orsich;268
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Teddie Bears;21;3
4 Pins;17;7
Misfits;16;8
Pindemics;14;10
A & B's;4;20
Men's Weekly Series
Robert Micale;643
Nick Kuntz;615
Casey Wolfe;612
Men's Weekly Games
Nick Kuntz;279
Robert Micale;246
Dennis Fenton;244
Women's Weekly Series
Sarah Burns;430
Carissa Micale;429
Laurie Dunworth;413
Women's Weekly Games
JoAnne Callas;170
Sarah Burns;163
Beckie Kriner;161
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;35;13
Aunt Mildred's;28.5;19.5
Carpet Spa;23.5;24.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;502
Marion Pisoni;455
Peggy Weible;437
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;175
Rene Narvey;174
Marion Pisoni;172
GOLD ODD
Charlie's Pub;11;1
Mowrey Plumbing;6;6
Nedza Funeral Home;6;6
Top Weekly Series
Ryan Mitskavich;814
Morrigan Decker;650
Scott Mowrey;646
Top Weekly Games
Ryan Mitskavich;300
Gary Knight;268
Scott Mowrey;255
GOLD EVEN
Dan's Pro Shop;9;3
Fat Kid's;6;6
Double Yoi;6;6
DuBois Lanes;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Bill Barry;687
Kyle Shannon;684
Joe Swisher;619
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;279
Bill Barry;236
Joe Swisher;235