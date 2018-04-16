TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Gruda Chiropractic;23;9

Fat Kids Sports Bar;21;11

Salada Plumbing;18;14

Coca-Cola;14.5;17.5

Nosker Insurance;13;19

Division 2

Frank's Pizza;15.5;16.5

Kingpins;15;17

Brians Four;14;18

Goodfellas;13;19

Keiths Tap Cleaning;1319

Top Weekly Series

Rick Whitmore;727

Robert Woolbright III;692

Dalton Doverspike;680

Top Weekly Games

Robert Woolbright III;286

Pat Hanna;267

Nate Nosker;265

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Tumblers;42;18

Walkers;29;31

Weight Losers;28.5;31.5

Jumping Jacks;20.5;39.5

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;515

Taeng Shaffer;498

Mary Segerberg;471

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;184

Taeng Shaffer;177

Mary Segerberg;169

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Niagara Cutter;13;7

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;13;7

Strosky's Garage;12;8

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;12;8

Second Strike;10;10

BK Asphalt;10;10

Open Flow;9;11

Regulators;6;14

KMI;6;14

Top Weekly Series

Tim Nedza;774

Ed Strosky;730

Bill Bergman;712

Top Weekly Games

Rob Spradling;290

Tim Nedza;279

Tom Sliwinski;278

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Seniors;16.5;7.5

4 Pins;16;8

IV Bowlus;11;13

Duck Pins;11;13

Teddie Bears;10;14

A&B's;7.5;16.5

Men's Top Weekly Series

Tony Morelli;680

Joe Grecco;620

Nick Kuntz;586

Men's Top Weekly Games

Jeff Krach;246

Tony Morelli;234

Nick Kuntz;227

Women's Top Weekly Series

Jeri Watson;488

Kim Krach;458

Laurie Dinworth;446

Women's Top Weekly Games

Jeri Watson;199

Laurie Dunworth;185

Trudy Hallowell;160

Kim Krach;160

LITTS CLUB

Division 1

Friendship Hose Co. #2;37;15

Joe's Tux Shop;27;25

5 Guys 15 Balls;26;26

The Floorshow;20;32

Top Weekly Series

Craig Edwards;642

Bill Wisniewski;607

Chuck Dietz;584

Top Weekly Games

Craig Edwards;259

Bill Wisniewski;219

Walt Kosiba;205

Division 2

Moose Knuckles 2;33;19

Steeple Furniture;28;24

Lithuanian Lightning;20;32

Hosers;17;35

Top Weekly Series

Ed Pernesky;653

Deek Marshall;638

Greg Sedor;613

Top Weekly Games

Ed Pernesky;246

Deek Marshall;246

Dave Miller;226

CLOVERLEAF

S&T Bank;41;19

Rocky Rhodes Construction;39;21

Steeple Furniture;35;25

Kutsel 322 Auto Sales;32;28

Dick's Cleaning;29;31

Top Weekly Series

Kay Kurtz;507

Lulu Ramsey;490

Alyssa Carney;458

Top Weekly Games

Lulu Ramsey;207

Alyssa Carney;189

Kay Kurtz;176

BEELINER

Jim's Glass;37.5;22.5

Jim's Atlantic;35;25

Frank's Pizza;30.5;29.5

Sandy Club;30;30

Highway Equipment;29;31

Murray's Freightliner;18;42

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;566

Brenda Wallace;539

Taeng Shaffer;521

Top Weekly Games

Brenda Wallace;184

Michelle Buskirk;182

Mary Segerberg;181

