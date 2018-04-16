TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Gruda Chiropractic;23;9
Fat Kids Sports Bar;21;11
Salada Plumbing;18;14
Coca-Cola;14.5;17.5
Nosker Insurance;13;19
Division 2
Frank's Pizza;15.5;16.5
Kingpins;15;17
Brians Four;14;18
Goodfellas;13;19
Keiths Tap Cleaning;1319
Top Weekly Series
Rick Whitmore;727
Robert Woolbright III;692
Dalton Doverspike;680
Top Weekly Games
Robert Woolbright III;286
Pat Hanna;267
Nate Nosker;265
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Tumblers;42;18
Walkers;29;31
Weight Losers;28.5;31.5
Jumping Jacks;20.5;39.5
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;515
Taeng Shaffer;498
Mary Segerberg;471
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;184
Taeng Shaffer;177
Mary Segerberg;169
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Niagara Cutter;13;7
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;13;7
Strosky's Garage;12;8
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;12;8
Second Strike;10;10
BK Asphalt;10;10
Open Flow;9;11
Regulators;6;14
KMI;6;14
Top Weekly Series
Tim Nedza;774
Ed Strosky;730
Bill Bergman;712
Top Weekly Games
Rob Spradling;290
Tim Nedza;279
Tom Sliwinski;278
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Seniors;16.5;7.5
4 Pins;16;8
IV Bowlus;11;13
Duck Pins;11;13
Teddie Bears;10;14
A&B's;7.5;16.5
Men's Top Weekly Series
Tony Morelli;680
Joe Grecco;620
Nick Kuntz;586
Men's Top Weekly Games
Jeff Krach;246
Tony Morelli;234
Nick Kuntz;227
Women's Top Weekly Series
Jeri Watson;488
Kim Krach;458
Laurie Dinworth;446
Women's Top Weekly Games
Jeri Watson;199
Laurie Dunworth;185
Trudy Hallowell;160
Kim Krach;160
LITTS CLUB
Division 1
Friendship Hose Co. #2;37;15
Joe's Tux Shop;27;25
5 Guys 15 Balls;26;26
The Floorshow;20;32
Top Weekly Series
Craig Edwards;642
Bill Wisniewski;607
Chuck Dietz;584
Top Weekly Games
Craig Edwards;259
Bill Wisniewski;219
Walt Kosiba;205
Division 2
Moose Knuckles 2;33;19
Steeple Furniture;28;24
Lithuanian Lightning;20;32
Hosers;17;35
Top Weekly Series
Ed Pernesky;653
Deek Marshall;638
Greg Sedor;613
Top Weekly Games
Ed Pernesky;246
Deek Marshall;246
Dave Miller;226
CLOVERLEAF
S&T Bank;41;19
Rocky Rhodes Construction;39;21
Steeple Furniture;35;25
Kutsel 322 Auto Sales;32;28
Dick's Cleaning;29;31
Top Weekly Series
Kay Kurtz;507
Lulu Ramsey;490
Alyssa Carney;458
Top Weekly Games
Lulu Ramsey;207
Alyssa Carney;189
Kay Kurtz;176
BEELINER
Jim's Glass;37.5;22.5
Jim's Atlantic;35;25
Frank's Pizza;30.5;29.5
Sandy Club;30;30
Highway Equipment;29;31
Murray's Freightliner;18;42
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;566
Brenda Wallace;539
Taeng Shaffer;521
Top Weekly Games
Brenda Wallace;184
Michelle Buskirk;182
Mary Segerberg;181
