DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
(Final Standings)
Frank's Pizza;35;13
Aunt Mildred's;31.5;20.5
Carpet Spa;26.5;25.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;467
Peggy Weible;374
Marion Pisoni;473
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;172
Marilyn Busatto;168
Peggy Weible;166
TOWN & COUNTRY
Division 1
Goodfellas;19;9
Brians Four;16;12
Salada Plumbing;15;13
Nosker Ins.;12.5;15.5
Napoli's Pizza;12;16
Division 2
DuBois Diner;21;7
Frank's Pzza;15;13
Smyer's Grocery;12.5;15.5
DuBois Granite;10;18
Legends Powersports;7;21
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;683
Brad Young;682
Jackie Mitskavich;674
Top Weekly Games
Jackie Mitskavich;263
Brad Young;258
Pat Nosker;257
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Teddie Bears;24;4
Misfits;20;8
4 Pins;18;109
Pindemics;18;10
A&B's;4;24
Men's Top Weekly Series
Casey Wolfe;686
Cody Wolfe;622
McCain Beatty;616
Men's Top Weekly Games
Cody Wolfe;266
Casey Wolfe;257
Robert Micale;224
Women's Top Weekly Series
Carissa Micale;444
Sarah Burns;420
Laurie Dunmorth;390
Women's Top Weekly Games
Carissa Micale;180
Laurie Dunmorth;155
Sarah Burns;146
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Open Flow;9;7
Strosky's Garage;8;8
BBT;8;8
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;8;8
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;8;8
Second Strike;7;9
BK Asphalt;6;10
Top Weekly Series
Brad Young;771
Ryan Mitskavich;769
Scot Meholick;747
Top Weekly Games
Brian Doel;279
Ryan Mitskavich;279
Brad Young;278
BEAVER MEADOW
(Final Spring Standings)
Buccaneers;36.5;19.5
Four Turtles;32.5;23.5
Treasure Chest;30;26
Capt. Kidds;30;26
Barracudas;26.5;29.5
Caribbeans;26;30
Coral Reefs;26;30
Flamingos;16.5;39.5
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;507
Mary Reuschel;507
Carol Cromie;505
Top Weekly Games
Stacey Kirk;201
Carol Cromie;199
Mary Reed;183