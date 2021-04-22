DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

(Final Standings)

Frank's Pizza;35;13

Aunt Mildred's;31.5;20.5

Carpet Spa;26.5;25.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;467

Peggy Weible;374

Marion Pisoni;473

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;172

Marilyn Busatto;168

Peggy Weible;166

TOWN & COUNTRY

Division 1

Goodfellas;19;9

Brians Four;16;12

Salada Plumbing;15;13

Nosker Ins.;12.5;15.5

Napoli's Pizza;12;16

Division 2

DuBois Diner;21;7

Frank's Pzza;15;13

Smyer's Grocery;12.5;15.5

DuBois Granite;10;18

Legends Powersports;7;21

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;683

Brad Young;682

Jackie Mitskavich;674

Top Weekly Games

Jackie Mitskavich;263

Brad Young;258

Pat Nosker;257

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Teddie Bears;24;4

Misfits;20;8

4 Pins;18;109

Pindemics;18;10

A&B's;4;24

Men's Top Weekly Series

Casey Wolfe;686

Cody Wolfe;622

McCain Beatty;616

Men's Top Weekly Games

Cody Wolfe;266

Casey Wolfe;257

Robert Micale;224

Women's Top Weekly Series

Carissa Micale;444

Sarah Burns;420

Laurie Dunmorth;390

Women's Top Weekly Games

Carissa Micale;180

Laurie Dunmorth;155

Sarah Burns;146

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Open Flow;9;7

Strosky's Garage;8;8

BBT;8;8

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;8;8

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;8;8

Second Strike;7;9

BK Asphalt;6;10

Top Weekly Series

Brad Young;771

Ryan Mitskavich;769

Scot Meholick;747

Top Weekly Games

Brian Doel;279

Ryan Mitskavich;279

Brad Young;278

BEAVER MEADOW

(Final Spring Standings)

Buccaneers;36.5;19.5

Four Turtles;32.5;23.5

Treasure Chest;30;26

Capt. Kidds;30;26

Barracudas;26.5;29.5

Caribbeans;26;30

Coral Reefs;26;30

Flamingos;16.5;39.5

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;507

Mary Reuschel;507

Carol Cromie;505

Top Weekly Games

Stacey Kirk;201

Carol Cromie;199

Mary Reed;183

