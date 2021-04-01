DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;30;10

Aunt Mildred's;24.5;15.5

Carpet Spa;19.5;20.5

Top Weekly Series

Peggie Weible;494

Marilyn Busatto;415

Sarah Burns;394

Top Weekly Games

Peggie Weible;173

Marilyn Busatto;148

Nancy Hooten;146

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Open Flow;4;0

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;4;0

BBT;2;2

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;2;2

Strosky's Garage;1;3

Second Strike;0;4

BK Asphalt;0;4

Top Weekly Series

Layton Yarus;831

Kyle Shannon;717

Andy Werner;692

Top Weekly Games

Brian Doel;300

Layton Yarus;286

Brad Young;257

Brandon Orsich;257

SPORTSMANS

Division A

Head to Toe;29;11

DuBois Lanes;25;15

BBT;24;16

4 Horsemen;20;20

Myers Team;4.5;19.5

Top Weekly Series

Joe Amitrone;685

John Hilliard;674

Derek Marshall;655

Top Weekly Games

Patrick Garred;259

Patrick Snyder;258

Dan Overholser;256

Joe Amitrone;256

Division B

Floorshow;24;16

Mooney Bros. Auto Body;22;18

Arc Restaurants;17;23

DuBois EMS;16;24

Alley Katz;10.5;29.5

Top Weekly Series

Ryan Mitskavich;699

Rich Petrillo;591

Rich Mooney Jr.;582

Top Weekly Games

Ryan Mitskavich;256

Rich Petrillo;231

Rich Mooney Jr.;222

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Teddie Bears;17;3

Pindemics;14;6

4 Pins;13;7

Misfits;12;8

A&B's;4;16

Men's Top Weekly Series

Casey Wolfe;640

Nick Kuntz;591

McCain Beatty;588

Men's Top Weekly Games

Casey Wolfe;229

Matt Woodel;226

Nick Kuntz;224

Women's Top Weekly Series

Sarah Burns;438

Carissa Micale;426

Larue Dunworth;424

Women's Top Weekly Games

Laurie Dunworth;191

Carissa Micale;154

Sarah Burns;153

BEAVER MEADOW

Buccaneers;30.5;13.5

Four Turtles;27.5;16.5

Treasure Chest;25;19

Capt. Kidds;22;22

Barracudas;21.5;22.5

Coral Reefs;21;23

Caribbeans;15;29

Flamingos;13.5;30.5

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;526

Debbie Gallagher;464

Sherry Wolfgang;449

Karla Korb;449

Top Weekly Games

Mary Reed;204

Libby Gray;192

Karla Korb;189

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Walkers;35.5;12.5

Weight Losers;29;19

Tumblers;26.5;21.5

Sprinters;26;22

Dumb Bells;17;31

Jumping Jacks;10;38

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;527

Taeng Shaffer;493

Brenda Mooney;475

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;192

Brenda Mooney;185

Sarah Burns;179

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos