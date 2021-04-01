DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;30;10
Aunt Mildred's;24.5;15.5
Carpet Spa;19.5;20.5
Top Weekly Series
Peggie Weible;494
Marilyn Busatto;415
Sarah Burns;394
Top Weekly Games
Peggie Weible;173
Marilyn Busatto;148
Nancy Hooten;146
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Open Flow;4;0
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;4;0
BBT;2;2
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;2;2
Strosky's Garage;1;3
Second Strike;0;4
BK Asphalt;0;4
Top Weekly Series
Layton Yarus;831
Kyle Shannon;717
Andy Werner;692
Top Weekly Games
Brian Doel;300
Layton Yarus;286
Brad Young;257
Brandon Orsich;257
SPORTSMANS
Division A
Head to Toe;29;11
DuBois Lanes;25;15
BBT;24;16
4 Horsemen;20;20
Myers Team;4.5;19.5
Top Weekly Series
Joe Amitrone;685
John Hilliard;674
Derek Marshall;655
Top Weekly Games
Patrick Garred;259
Patrick Snyder;258
Dan Overholser;256
Joe Amitrone;256
Division B
Floorshow;24;16
Mooney Bros. Auto Body;22;18
Arc Restaurants;17;23
DuBois EMS;16;24
Alley Katz;10.5;29.5
Top Weekly Series
Ryan Mitskavich;699
Rich Petrillo;591
Rich Mooney Jr.;582
Top Weekly Games
Ryan Mitskavich;256
Rich Petrillo;231
Rich Mooney Jr.;222
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Teddie Bears;17;3
Pindemics;14;6
4 Pins;13;7
Misfits;12;8
A&B's;4;16
Men's Top Weekly Series
Casey Wolfe;640
Nick Kuntz;591
McCain Beatty;588
Men's Top Weekly Games
Casey Wolfe;229
Matt Woodel;226
Nick Kuntz;224
Women's Top Weekly Series
Sarah Burns;438
Carissa Micale;426
Larue Dunworth;424
Women's Top Weekly Games
Laurie Dunworth;191
Carissa Micale;154
Sarah Burns;153
BEAVER MEADOW
Buccaneers;30.5;13.5
Four Turtles;27.5;16.5
Treasure Chest;25;19
Capt. Kidds;22;22
Barracudas;21.5;22.5
Coral Reefs;21;23
Caribbeans;15;29
Flamingos;13.5;30.5
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;526
Debbie Gallagher;464
Sherry Wolfgang;449
Karla Korb;449
Top Weekly Games
Mary Reed;204
Libby Gray;192
Karla Korb;189
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Walkers;35.5;12.5
Weight Losers;29;19
Tumblers;26.5;21.5
Sprinters;26;22
Dumb Bells;17;31
Jumping Jacks;10;38
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;527
Taeng Shaffer;493
Brenda Mooney;475
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;192
Brenda Mooney;185
Sarah Burns;179