SPORTSMAN'S
Division A
4 Horsemen;3;1
Arc Restaurants;3;1
DuBois Lanes;1;3
Head to Toe;1;3
BBT;1;3
Top Weekly Series
Ryan Mitskavich;774
Chad Hilliard;686
Dan Overholser;679
Top Weekly Games
Patrick Snyder;290
Ryan Mitskavich;278
Bob Ford;264
Division B
DuBois EMS;4;0
Alley Kats;4;0
The Muttley Crew;3;1
Floorshow;0;4
Jim's Glass;0;4
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;674
Stephen Pierce;665
Kyle Burkett;599
Top Weekly Games
Gary Knight;264
Stephen Pierce;260
Jim Pullman;226
OWENS-BROCKWAY MENS
OAC;66.5;48.5
Mancini's Maulers;65.5;49.5
Crenshaw Crushers;64;51
Flintstones;59.5;55.5
Randy's Raiders;53.5;61.5
Suigs Warriors;36;79
Top Weekly Series
Keith Jones;689
Jamie Wood;673
Kyle Stoddard;670
Top Weekly Games
Jamie Wood;246
John Paladino;246
Keith Jones;245
Kyle Stoddard;245
GOLD ODD
Dan's Pro Shop;21;11
Mowrey Plumbing;17;15
Charlie's;17;15
Nedza Funeral Home;16;16
Top Weekly Series
Joe Amitrone;708
Joe Swisher;696
Terry Stahlman;692
Top Weekly Games
Joe Swisher;279
Terry Stahlman;264
Rob Guadagno;257
GOLD EVEN
Fat Kid's;22;10
Double Yoi;19;13
DuBois Lanes;15;17
Top Weekly Series
Len Klebacha;668
Scott Mowrey;646
Dan Snider;618
Top Weekly Games
Joe Grecco;266
Len Klebacha;246
Hank Webster;244
BEELINER
Highway Equipment;47;13
Murrays Freightliner;33;27
Kelly’s Hares;29;31
Franks Pizza;29;31
Jim’s Atlantic;26;34
Sandy Club;16;44
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;544
Marilyn Allegretto;507
Brenda Wallace;496
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;208, 181
Marilyn Allegretto;191
Brenda Wallace;178