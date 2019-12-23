SPORTSMAN'S

Division A

4 Horsemen;3;1

Arc Restaurants;3;1

DuBois Lanes;1;3

Head to Toe;1;3

BBT;1;3

Top Weekly Series

Ryan Mitskavich;774

Chad Hilliard;686

Dan Overholser;679

Top Weekly Games

Patrick Snyder;290

Ryan Mitskavich;278

Bob Ford;264

Division B

DuBois EMS;4;0

Alley Kats;4;0

The Muttley Crew;3;1

Floorshow;0;4

Jim's Glass;0;4

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;674

Stephen Pierce;665

Kyle Burkett;599

Top Weekly Games

Gary Knight;264

Stephen Pierce;260

Jim Pullman;226

OWENS-BROCKWAY MENS

OAC;66.5;48.5

Mancini's Maulers;65.5;49.5

Crenshaw Crushers;64;51

Flintstones;59.5;55.5

Randy's Raiders;53.5;61.5

Suigs Warriors;36;79

Top Weekly Series

Keith Jones;689

Jamie Wood;673

Kyle Stoddard;670

Top Weekly Games

Jamie Wood;246

John Paladino;246

Keith Jones;245

Kyle Stoddard;245

GOLD ODD

Dan's Pro Shop;21;11

Mowrey Plumbing;17;15

Charlie's;17;15

Nedza Funeral Home;16;16

Top Weekly Series

Joe Amitrone;708

Joe Swisher;696

Terry Stahlman;692

Top Weekly Games

Joe Swisher;279

Terry Stahlman;264

Rob Guadagno;257

GOLD EVEN

Fat Kid's;22;10

Double Yoi;19;13

DuBois Lanes;15;17

Top Weekly Series

Len Klebacha;668

Scott Mowrey;646

Dan Snider;618

Top Weekly Games

Joe Grecco;266

Len Klebacha;246

Hank Webster;244

BEELINER

Highway Equipment;47;13

Murrays Freightliner;33;27

Kelly’s Hares;29;31

Franks Pizza;29;31

Jim’s Atlantic;26;34

Sandy Club;16;44 

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;544

Marilyn Allegretto;507

Brenda Wallace;496

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;208, 181

Marilyn Allegretto;191

Brenda Wallace;178

