HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has announced approval of nearly $18 million in tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) aimed at fostering private sector investment in community revitalization projects throughout the commonwealth.
“Fostering public-private collaboration and encouraging investment are some of the best ways we can revitalize low-income areas,” Governor Wolf said.
Credits to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania will total $272,871, according to the governor’s office. Among the counties in which Second Harvest operates are Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and Clarion.
A release from the governor’s office says, “The process of getting food to those that are hungry requires a dynamic infrastructure and a sophisticated system. Second Harvest cultivates partnerships with and secures donations from food and grocery manufacturers, retailers, foodservice locations, restaurants, packers and growers, government agencies, individuals and other organizations. Second Harvest then coordinates and facilitates the movement of donated food to member agencies including food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, BackPack Programs, School Pantries, Produce Express Mobile Distributions, Military Share – a Produce Express Program and the Senior Box Program. The project will accomplish alleviating hunger and inadequate nutrition by distributing food through these programs to the 72,261 individuals that are served in Second Harvest’s 11-county service area.
NAP provides tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems – particularly in low-income areas that need it most.
NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.